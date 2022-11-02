US Should Ban TikTok, FCC Commissioner Says – Axios

A US Federal Communications Commissioner says the US should ban TikTok as there may be no way around concerns about China accessing its user data

Chinese short-video tech platform TikTok is working with the Council of Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) to see if it can be divested by parent company ByteDance to an American firm to allow it to keep operating in the United States. However, Brendan Carr, one of five Federal Communications Commissioners, said “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban”, Axios reported on Monday.

Carr voiced concern about US data going back to China and the risk of TikTok influencing political processes in the US, saying there wasn’t a way “you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party],” the report said, adding that TikTok said they were confident of reaching an agreement to satisfy all reasonable security concerns.

But recent reports by Buzzfeed, Forbes and others have challenged TikTok’s claims that US user data is secure, and if the Republican Party wins control of Congress this month, it could scrap any deal seen as going soft on China, it said.

Read the full report: Axios.

