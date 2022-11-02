fbpx

US Should Ban TikTok, FCC Commissioner Says – Axios

November 2, 2022

A US Federal Communications Commissioner says the US should ban TikTok as there may be no way around concerns about China accessing its user data


Brendan Carr, one of five Federal Communications Commissioners in the US, says he believes a ban on TikTok in the US is inevitable, a new report says.
TikTok is trying to reach a deal with US officials on security concerns about TikTok's user data, but if Republicans win control of Congress any deal seen as soft on China could be scrapped, a new report says. File photo: Reuters.

 

Chinese short-video tech platform TikTok is working with the Council of Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) to see if it can be divested by parent company ByteDance to an American firm to allow it to keep operating in the United States. However,  Brendan Carr, one of five Federal Communications Commissioners, said “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban”, Axios reported on Monday.

Carr voiced concern about US data going back to China and the risk of TikTok influencing political processes in the US, saying there wasn’t a way “you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party],” the report said, adding that TikTok said they were confident of reaching an agreement to satisfy all reasonable security concerns.

But recent reports by Buzzfeed, Forbes and others have challenged TikTok’s claims that US user data is secure, and if the Republican Party wins control of Congress this month, it could scrap any deal seen as going soft on China, it said.

Read the full report: Axios.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

Tesla Shuts Beijing Showroom And Changes Retail Strategy
China Evergrande Gets Notice for $4.5bn from Shengjing Bank
Governance Fears on China Property Firms as Auditors Quit
Photos Emerge of China's Military Bases on Artificial Islands
