fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US to Review Ties With Hong Kong Banks, ‘City Now a Crime Hub’

November 26, 2024

US lawmakers are reviewing ties with Hong Kong’s banks, amid increasing reports that the city has become a hub for money laundering and sanctions evasion


Tourists from mainland China take photos of the Hong Kong skyline
Chinese officials have tried to ease barriers on tourists' booking accommodation, telling businesses not to turn away international visitors and removing a rule that required hotels to have a certificate allowing them to accept foreign guests. File photo of Hong Kong (Reuters).

 

US lawmakers have called for a briefing from Treasury officials on ties with Hong Kong’s banking sector, saying a review is in order as the city has become a hub for money laundering and sanctions evasion.

Bipartisan leaders of the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party have sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that says Hong Kong has turned into a city where many violations of US trade controls occur, including export of controlled Western technology to Russia, the creation of front companies to buy Iranian oil, trade in Russian gold, and managing “ghost ships” that do illegal trade with North Korea.

The letter, parts of which were publicly released on Monday, said that Hong Kong has shifted from being a trusted global financial centre to a critical player in the deepening authoritarian axis of China, Iran, Russia and North Korea.

 

ALSO SEE: China Gives Its Tech Giants 3 Months to Fix Algorithm Issues

 

“We must now question whether longstanding US policy towards Hong Kong, particularly towards its financial and banking sector, is appropriate,” a copy of the letter seen by Reuters said.

The letter, signed by Republican John Moolenaar, who chairs the committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s ranking Democrat, cited research that shows nearly 40% of goods shipped from Hong Kong to Russia in 2023 were high-priority items such as semiconductors that Russia could use to prosecute its war in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments. Hong Kong’s trade office in New York could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

US Adds 30 More China Firms to Uyghur Forced Labour Blacklist

Chinese Vessel Suspected of Cutting Baltic Subsea Cables

China Says HK Ship Destroyed Baltic Gas Pipeline by Accident

China, Russia Looking at Barter Trade to Avoid Bank Scrutiny

US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia

US Warns China of Sanctions: ‘Helping Russia Threatens Europe’

China Providing 90% of Chips Used in Russia, Despite Sanctions

China’s ‘Broke’ Local Governments Turning to Extortion: HRW

China ‘More Vulnerable to Trump Tariffs’ After Slowdown

China Backs $1.4 Trln For Local Government Debt Swaps

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Gives Its Tech Giants 3 Months to Fix Algorithm Issues
China Gives Its Tech Giants 3 Months to Fix Algorithm Issues
Japanese Competition Officials Raid Amazon Japan, Source Says
Japanese Competition Officials Raid Amazon Japan, Source Says
Trump Outlines Plan For New Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
Trump Outlines Plan For New Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
Lacklustre COP29 Deal Shows Strains of Climate Cooperation
Lacklustre COP29 Deal Shows Strains of Climate Cooperation
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US Adds 30 More China Firms to Uyghur Forced Labour Blacklist
US Adds 30 More China Firms to Uyghur Forced Labour Blacklist
Jim Pollard 25 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com