US Top Buyer of India’s Russian Crude Petroleum Goods – Mint

January 13, 2023

India sold crude products worth $588 million to the US in November after snapping up sanctioned Russian oil at deep discounts


India sold crude products worth $588 million to the US. File photo: AFP.

 

The United States became the top buyer of India’s refined petroleum goods in November, a majority of which were processed from sanctioned Russian crude, according to a Mint report that cited data from India’s commerce ministry.

India sold crude products worth $588 million to the US in November after snapping up sanctioned Russian oil at deep discounts and below the price cap imposed by the US and Europe.

