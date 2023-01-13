India sold crude products worth $588 million to the US in November after snapping up sanctioned Russian oil at deep discounts

The United States became the top buyer of India’s refined petroleum goods in November, a majority of which were processed from sanctioned Russian crude, according to a Mint report that cited data from India’s commerce ministry.

India sold crude products worth $588 million to the US in November after snapping up sanctioned Russian oil at deep discounts and below the price cap imposed by the US and Europe.

