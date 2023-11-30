fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

US Treasury Seen Limiting Chinese Role in EV Market – WSJ

November 30, 2023

The US Treasury is expected to block an EV tax subsidy for buyers of cars containing batteries, components or minerals made by state-owned Chinese companies


Analysts say a lot rides on how the US Treasury Department rules on whether EV batteries with even minor contributions from Chinese firms will be eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. This image shows Leapmotor's EV production line in Jinhua (Reuters 2023).

 

Washington is expected to announce tax-credit rules on Friday (December 1) that will shape the US market for electric vehicles (EVs), a report by the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, adding that “the Biden administration’s guidance will likely block the subsidy for cars containing batteries, components or minerals made by state-owned Chinese companies.”

The news is important because buyers of new EVs won’t be able to claim a $7,500 tax subsidy if they get a car containing battery materials from a ‘foreign entity of concern’ under rules that seek to encourage auto supply chains in the US and push carmakers to rely less on dominant Chinese suppliers, the report said, adding that Chinese firms have been striking deals with Korean and Moroccan companies in hope that such arrangements will be permitted when the rules are revealed.

Read the full report: The WSJ.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China EV Sales Hit Record in October Amid Demand Slowdown Worry

 

Threat of More Rate Rises Slowing the Shift to Electric Vehicles

 

Honda and GM Drop Plan to Make Cheap Electric Vehicles

 

China Extends $72bn Tax Break for Sale of EVs, Green Cars

 

Chinese EV-Makers Braced For Wave of Consolidation – FT

 

China Battery Firms Pump $4.4bn Into Korea for US EV Credits

 

Seoul Seeks Exemption so EV Makers Get US Tax Credits

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Lifted by Rates Hopes, Hang Seng Up Despite China Data
Nikkei Lifted by Rates Hopes, Hang Seng Up Despite China Data
Work on New Coal Plants Raises Doubt on China's Climate Vows
Work on New Coal Plants Raises Doubt on China's Climate Vows
Chinese Manufacturing Contracts for a Second Month in a Row
Chinese Manufacturing Contracts for a Second Month in a Row
China’s Nio Signs Geely Up to Auto Battery Swapping Push
China’s Nio Signs Geely Up to Auto Battery Swapping Push
logo

Electric Vehicles

Toyota Speeds Up India Push With Third $400m Plant
Toyota Speeds Up India Push With Third $400m Plant
Sean O'Meara 28 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com