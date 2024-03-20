US Urged to Ramp Up Tariffs to Fight ‘Threat’ of Chinese Drones

The politicians said the current 25% additional tariff on Chinese drones is “insufficient to combat the surge” in imports

US lawmakers have warned the Biden administration that it needs to ramp up tariffs on Chinese drones “to stop the mass proliferation of a technology… that poses a clear national and economic security threat”.

The bipartisan group of representatives said the tariffs should also be slapped on Chinese-made drones shipped from other countries and there should be new incentives to boost US drone manufacturers.

Representative Mike Gallagher, chair of the House China committee, the panel’s top Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi and 11 other lawmakers urged the administration to take immediate action against Chinese drone makers including DJI and Autel.

This included hiking tariffs to stop the proliferation of Chinese technology in the US market, they said in a letter to the US Trade Representative, Commerce and Homeland Security departments.

The letter said the current 25% additional tariff on Chinese drones is “insufficient to combat the surge” in imports.

The push on drones comes after several lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to hike tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles.

The Chinese drone companies hold over 77% of the US hobby drone market and over 90% of the market for commercial drones, the lawmakers said.

The letter noted Malaysia’s drone exports to the United States which were minimal as recently as 2019 jumped to 242,000 units in 2022 and in the first 11 months of 2023 topped 565,000.

“These numbers raise concerns that the PRC may be using Malaysia to circumvent US law through transshipment,” the letter said.

The letter also raised national security concerns about Chinese drones saying they “risk putting US persons’ data in the hands of the PRC’s military and intelligence services.” DJI has repeatedly said its drones do not pose risks to American user data.

In November, the committee and other lawmakers asked the Biden administration to investigate and potentially sanction Autel Robotics. Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi introduced legislation seeking to ban the US government from buying Chinese drones.

Congress in 2019 banned the Pentagon from buying or using drones and components manufactured in China.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

