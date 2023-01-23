fbpx

US Wants Faster Progress on World Bank Climate And Crisis Funds

January 23, 2023

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US wants a quicker timeline for a capital increase and new lending tools, to step up work on mobilizing the private sector


Us wants quicker reform timetable from the World Bank
Biden administration wants the bank to negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools. Photo: Reuters.

 

The United States wants to see faster progress on the World Bank’s plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has revealed.

The World Bank’s “evolution roadmap”, reported earlier this month, calls for the bank to negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools.

It calls for World Bank management to develop specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity that could be approved by the joint World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Development Committee in October.

The plan marks the start of a negotiation process to alter the bank’s mission and financial resources and shift it away from a country- and project-specific lending model used since its creation at the end of World War Two.

Yellen said the bank’s roadmap was a “constructive document” and formed a good basis for discussion, but more work was needed.

“We do have some concerns,” she said as she travelled from Senegal to Zambia. “We would like to see some progress on a quicker timeline. And think there are some things that could be done to expand lending given the current capital release.”

Yellen said working on the reforms – first of the World Bank and then other multilateral development banks – was one of her biggest priorities this year.

Staged changes

The United States, the bank’s largest shareholder, worked with other countries to push the World Bank to develop the reform plan, which was discussed by the bank’s board on January 11.

“2023 is the year to reap specific progress in the short-term with the Spring Meetings (in April) … and lay the foundation for more fundamental/complex reforms by the October meetings,” a senior Treasury official said.

The United States and other shareholders favour a staged implementation approach, with proposals for certain reforms released in time for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank to enable some “quick wins,” the official said.

These would focus on the World Bank’s vision and mission, stretching its financial capacity … and stepping work on private sector mobilization, the official said.

More work was also needed to reorient the World Bank’s operational model to focus more on global challenges, its use of incentives and a strengthened framework for the use of concessional, or low-interest resources, the official said.

Treasury was also looking for more details on how the bank could work with supra-and sub-national entities.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

