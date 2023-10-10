Vietnam Tried to Hack US Lawmakers, CNN Reporters’ Phones – WP

The alleged unsuccessful hacking attempts came as the US and Vietnam were negotiating a cooperation agreement signed last month in Hanoi

Vietnamese agents tried to hack into the phones of prominent US lawmakers, amid sensitive negotiations between the two countries over plans to counter China’s influence in the region, the Washington Post reported.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, were targeted. Also targeted were Asia experts at Washington think tanks and journalists from CNN and two Asia-based reporters, it’s claimed.

The spies reportedly used the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, to try to lure the politicians to visit websites designed to install a phone hacking software known as Predator.

Sean O'Meara

