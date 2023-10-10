fbpx

Vietnam Tried to Hack US Lawmakers, CNN Reporters’ Phones – WP

October 10, 2023

The alleged unsuccessful hacking attempts came as the US and Vietnam were negotiating a cooperation agreement signed last month in Hanoi


US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Communist Party of Vietnam head office in Hanoi, on September 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Communist Party of Vietnam head office in Hanoi, on September 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Vietnamese agents tried to hack into the phones of prominent US lawmakers, amid sensitive negotiations between the two countries over plans to counter China’s influence in the region, the Washington Post reported.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, were targeted. Also targeted were Asia experts at Washington think tanks and journalists from CNN and two Asia-based reporters, it’s claimed.

The spies reportedly used the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, to try to lure the politicians to visit websites designed to install a phone hacking software known as Predator.

Read the full story: The Washington Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Chip Plants, AI, Boeing Deals Agreed at US-Vietnam Meetings

Seeking China Hedge, Top US Chip Firms to Join Biden in Vietnam

China’s Trina Solar Eyeing Third Vietnam Plant After US Sanctions

Vietnam to Restart Giant Rare Earths Mine in Bid to Rival China

 

 

