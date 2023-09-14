VinFast Sold Majority of EVs to Parent-Owned Taxi Firm – FT

Filings have revealed limited demand for the Vietnamese start-up’s electric vehicles despite it briefly having a higher market cap than Ford

Electric vehicle start-up VinFast, which made history with the rapid climb of its stock price after a SPAC listing last month, sold the majority of its vehicles in the first half of this year to a related party, the FT reported.

Despite selling just 24,000 cars last year, its $200 billion valuation saw VinFast rank among the world’s most valuable automakers like Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors, whose sales are in the millions.

But it has now emerged, the report went on, that 7,100 of the 11,300 vehicles sold by VinFast in the first six months of 2023 were sold to Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), a Vietnamese taxi company controlled by the carmaker’s parent, Vingroup.

