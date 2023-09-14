fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

VinFast Sold Majority of EVs to Parent-Owned Taxi Firm – FT

September 14, 2023

Filings have revealed limited demand for the Vietnamese start-up’s electric vehicles despite it briefly having a higher market cap than Ford


VinFast IPO
The VinFast logo is displayed on a VF5 electric SUV during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. Photo: Reuters

 

Electric vehicle start-up VinFast, which made history with the rapid climb of its stock price after a SPAC listing last month, sold the majority of its vehicles in the first half of this year to a related party, the FT reported.

Despite selling just 24,000 cars last year, its $200 billion valuation saw VinFast rank among the world’s most valuable automakers like Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors, whose sales are in the millions. 

But it has now emerged, the report went on, that 7,100 of the 11,300 vehicles sold by VinFast in the first six months of 2023 were sold to Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), a Vietnamese taxi company controlled by the carmaker’s parent, Vingroup. 

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Wild Rally Makes VinFast World’s Third-Most Valuable Carmaker

VinFast US Shares Dive Nearly 60% in 3 Days After $85bn Listing

VinFast Recalls First Batch of EVs in US Over Dashboard Risk

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Huawei to Hold Product Event; All Eyes on Tech, Chip Details
Huawei to Hold Product Event; All Eyes on Tech, Chip Details
US Agrees to $5bn Sale of F-35s to South Korea - AFP
US Agrees to $5bn Sale of F-35s to South Korea - AFP
Nikkei Surges on Fed Bets, Hang Seng Gains Despite EU Probe
Nikkei Surges on Fed Bets, Hang Seng Gains Despite EU Probe
China Central Bank Seen Boosting Liquidity, Keeping Rates Steady
China Central Bank Seen Boosting Liquidity, Keeping Rates Steady
logo

Electric Vehicles

China Slams EU’s Car Probe as a ‘Naked Protectionist Act’
China Slams EU’s Car Probe as a ‘Naked Protectionist Act’
Jim Pollard 14 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com