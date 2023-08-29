fbpx

Type to search

Markets

Wild Rally Makes VinFast World’s Third-Most Valuable Carmaker

August 29, 2023

Shares of the still loss-making automaker have rallied more than 333% over the past five days, reaching a valuation of roughly $190 billion


The logo of Vietnam's VinFast, a fledgling electric vehicle (EV) maker, is pictured in a sales location at a shopping mall in Santa Monica, California, U.S., May 23, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson
The logo of Vietnam's VinFast is pictured in a sales location at a shopping mall in Santa Monica, California, US. Photo: Reuters

 

An eye-popping rally in shares of VinFast has made the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker the world’s third-most valuable car company after Tesla and Toyota.

Shares of the still loss-making automaker have rallied more than 333% over the past five trading sessions, largely as its small float made VinFast stock vulnerable to speculation and volatility.

VinFast’s Nasdaq-listed shares have jumped or slumped more than 14% in 11 of the past 12 sessions. On Monday, they rallied close to 20% to end the day at a price of $82.35 per share and a valuation of roughly $190 billion.

 

Also on AF: Loss-Making VinFast Needs Revamp to Live Up to its Valuation

 

The EV-maker made a blowout debut on Wall Street just two weeks ago following a merger with SPAC partner Black Spade Acquisition. Its valuation, as part of the merger, was just $23 billion.

Vinfast is almost entirely controlled by Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam’s richest man and founder of parent conglomerate Vingroup, with a stake of about 99.7%, according to a filing.

 

‘No one getting rich’

Vinfast’s shares were among the most actively watched on Stocktwits, a popular website with retail investors.

But despite the market enthusiasm, it was unlikely that any retail investor was getting rich off the stock, Barron’s reported.

Of the hundreds of billions added to the automaker’s value, wealth created from trades was only around $1 billion, the Barron’s report said. Most investors have held VinFast stock for roughly 1.5 days, the report added, making it unlikely that any investor has benefitted from the entirety of the past five sessions.

VinFast insiders are the likely beneficiaries of the majority of the rally, but their winnings are mere “paper wealth” as they can’t yet sell their shares, the report added.

Furthermore, given the track record of earlier SPAC-based listings like Lucid and Nikola, it is likely that VinFast share price will eventually cool as the frenzy wears off.

 

VinFast's stock surge makes it third most valuable automaker maker
Graphic: Reuters

 

Long way to go

Vinfast faces a long road before it can start competing meaningfully with Tesla and legacy automakers that are pouring billions of dollars into grabbing a share of the EV market.

Only 137 Vinfast EVs were registered in the United States through June, according to S&P Global Mobility.

The firm is also entering the US and European markets at a time when EV demand is slowing and Tesla has waged a price war to defend its dominance.

Vinfast expects to sell as many as 50,000 electric vehicles this year, compared with Tesla’s projection to deliver 1.8 million cars.

To drive sales, Vinfast is breaking away from the direct-to-consumer approach used by Tesla and turning to dealers. The company is also building a $4 billion factory in North Carolina.

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

VinFast Recalls First Batch of EVs in US Over Dashboard Risk

 

VinFast Expecting 7-Fold Bump in EV Sales With US Expansion

 

Vietnam’s VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV

 

Vietnam’s VinFast Taps Banks for $4 Billion for US EV Plant

 

Hyundai, Honda Partner EV Rivals to Take on Tesla Supercharger

 

Chinese EV ‘Invasion’ Forces Western Rivals to Slash Costs

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China's Xpeng to Buy Didi's EV Unit In Up To $744 Million Deal
China's Xpeng to Buy Didi's EV Unit In Up To $744 Million Deal
China Slashes Stamp Duty on Stock Trades Starting Monday
China Slashes Stamp Duty on Stock Trades Starting Monday
India May Slash EV Import Tax From 100% to 15% With Tesla Push
India May Slash EV Import Tax From 100% to 15% With Tesla Push
VinFast Shares Jump 109% to Near Four Times Initial Valuation
VinFast Shares Jump 109% to Near Four Times Initial Valuation
logo

Markets

Raimondo, China’s Leaders Discuss Range of Hot Trade Concerns
Raimondo, China’s Leaders Discuss Range of Hot Trade Concerns
Jim Pollard 29 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com