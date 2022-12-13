fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

West Forms Green Alliance Against China For Key EV Minerals

December 13, 2022

“China is actually free to up its game with respect to environmental standards… and eventually join the alliance,” Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said


An employee works on the production line of electric vehicle battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province
China dominates the market for key minerals used in EV batteries. Photo: Reuters

 

The United States and other Western nations announced an alliance on Monday to produce and purchase critical minerals from nations with higher labour and environmental standards, a move that could decrease trade with market leader China.

Announced at the COP15 talks on biodiversity in Montreal, the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance would support these standards for elements like lithium, cobalt and nickel, Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.

“Unless China and Russia are willing to put in place … measures required to be able to legitimately say that they are supporting these kinds of standards then it would essentially mean … we will be buying alternatives as we can,” Wilkinson said in an interview.

 

Also on AF: Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO

 

“China is actually free to up its game with respect to environmental standards and with respect to labor standards and eventually join the alliance,” he added. “But it would have to make those kinds of changes.”

Wilkinson acknowledged that the voluntary alliance of the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom would not shun China which dominates the market for the minerals used in EV batteries.

“Obviously right now there are some critical minerals that are processed in large measure in China so this will be something that will need to happen over time,” he said.

Western countries have been trying to wean themselves from a dependence on authoritarian regimes for strategically important materials.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

US, Europe Chase Cheaper EV Battery to Curb China Dominance

Asian EV Battery Makers Seen Dominating Sector in Europe

Canada Tells Three Chinese Firms to Quit Critical Mineral Deals

China EV Battery Giant CATL Sees Profits Nearly Triple

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Toyota to Change EV Strategy to Close Gap With Tesla, BYD
Toyota to Change EV Strategy to Close Gap With Tesla, BYD
Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO
Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO
China NEV Sales Hit New Record in November - CnEVPost
China NEV Sales Hit New Record in November - CnEVPost
US, Europe Chase Cheaper EV Battery to Curb China Dominance
US, Europe Chase Cheaper EV Battery to Curb China Dominance
logo

Electric Vehicles

‘Asia’s Lithium Capital’ Halts Production Amid Probe – SCMP
‘Asia’s Lithium Capital’ Halts Production Amid Probe – SCMP
Alfie Habershon 09 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com