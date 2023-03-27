Why Nvidia Preferred ChatGPT to ‘Useless’ Crypto – Guardian

Chipmaker Nvidia preferred to see its powerful processors being used on the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT rather than mining crypto, its tech chief has revealed

Nvidia’s chief technology officer Michael Kagan says the chipmaker preferred to see its powerful processors being used on the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT rather than mining cryptocurrencies, despite selling huge quantities to the crypto sector, according to a report by The Guardian, which quoted Kagan saying he saw limited value in crypto “because it doesn’t do anything useful for society” or humanity – unlike AI.

Nvidia’s AI-focused processors work significantly faster on the “simple yet powerful processors adopted by gamers”, according to the report, which quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as saying the ‘generative artificial intelligence’ that his firm powers would “reinvent nearly every industry”.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

