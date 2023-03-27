fbpx

Why Nvidia Preferred ChatGPT to ‘Useless’ Crypto – Guardian

March 27, 2023

Chipmaker Nvidia preferred to see its powerful processors being used on the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT rather than mining crypto, its tech chief has revealed


H100, Nvidia's latest GPU optimised to handle large artificial intelligence models used to create text, computer code, images, video or audio. Photo: Nvidia handout via Reuters.

 

Nvidia’s chief technology officer Michael Kagan says the chipmaker preferred to see its powerful processors being used on the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT rather than mining cryptocurrencies, despite selling huge quantities to the crypto sector, according to a report by The Guardian, which quoted Kagan saying he saw limited value in crypto “because it doesn’t do anything useful for society” or humanity – unlike AI.

Nvidia’s AI-focused processors work significantly faster on the “simple yet powerful processors adopted by gamers”, according to the report, which quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as saying the ‘generative artificial intelligence’ that his firm powers would “reinvent nearly every industry”.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

