fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

World Bank Should Add Disaster Clauses to Debt Deals: Yellen

June 22, 2023

Yellen says the World Bank and global development banks should be reformed to become more efficient before being given more funds to help poor nations counter climate change


The US says the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements with poorer countries.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants reform of global multilateral development banks so they can do more to speed up the adoption of clean energy. She is seen here speaking at the US embassy in Paris (Reuters).

 

The US says the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements with poorer countries.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that such clauses could be part of a broader reform of the World Bank to free up more funds.

Yellen spoke ahead of a summit in Paris that will discuss how to boost crisis financing for low-income nations.

“We would also like to see the World Bank offer borrowers the option to add climate resilient debt clauses to their loan agreements. These clauses would help ease pressures on countries if a natural disaster strikes,” she said.

ALSO SEE:

US Seen Easing Visa Access for Indian Workers as Modi Visits

 

‘Multilateral banks should be reformed’

Yellen, whose country is the World Bank’s biggest shareholder, added multilateral development banks should be reformed to become more efficient before shareholders think of injecting more money into them.

“Even with the capital that the World Bank and the MDBs have there is clearly potential …to increase financing capacity,” she said, adding an additional $200 billion could be unlocked over a decade.

“We are certainly not ruling out at some later stage a capital increase. But I think that these banks need to function better individually and as a system first, expand their mission to address global challenges, better utilize the capital they have.”

 

Macron urges private sector to do more

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel and UN Secretary General António Guterres both expressed hope that more funds could be found to counter climate change.

“We need to mobilise the private sector a lot more, there is a lot of liquidity, a lot of money in that world,” Macron said.

Guterres welcomed moves to restructure global funding, saying: “It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries.”

New World Bank president Ajay Banga said recently that he wants to encourage private investors to do more to help developing countries deal with climate change.

He says the institution needs to undertake “informed risk-taking” to help enable the leap beyond fossil-fuel energy sources.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

World Bank’s Banga Keen to Bolster Investment in Renewables

 

World Bank Push For More Funds, Ways to Fight Climate Change

 

World Bank Must do More to Lead Global Energy Shift: Yellen

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Musk at Odds With Ambani in Plan to Bring Starlink to India
Musk at Odds With Ambani in Plan to Bring Starlink to India
China Turns to AI in Race For Himalayas Rare Earths – SCMP
China Turns to AI in Race For Himalayas Rare Earths – SCMP
Nikkei Slips on Tech Dip, Sydney, Mumbai Slide on Fed Fears
Nikkei Slips on Tech Dip, Sydney, Mumbai Slide on Fed Fears
LFP Becoming the Battery of Choice for Electric Vehicles
LFP Becoming the Battery of Choice for Electric Vehicles
logo

New Energy

China Extends $72bn Tax Break for Sale of EVs, Green Cars
China Extends $72bn Tax Break for Sale of EVs, Green Cars
Jim Pollard 21 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com