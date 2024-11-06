World’s First Wooden Satellite Sent to Space – Reuters

The satellite is part of efforts to include more renewable materials in space exploration and also minimise the environmental impact at the end of its life

The world’s first-ever wooden satellite, developed by scientists in Japan, was launched into space on Tuesday as part of efforts to include more renewable materials in space exploration, Reuters reported.

The palm-sized satellite, named LignoSat, will be flown to the International Space Station on a SpaceX mission, and later released into orbit about 400 km (250 miles) above the Earth.

Its makers hope the satellite will prove wood is a space-grade material, and “more durable in space than on Earth because there’s no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it.”

A wooden satellite also minimises the environmental impact at the end of its life, the researchers say.

