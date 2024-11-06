fbpx

World’s First Wooden Satellite Sent to Space – Reuters

November 6, 2024

The satellite is part of efforts to include more renewable materials in space exploration and also minimise the environmental impact at the end of its life


Takao Doi, a former Japanese astronaut and professor at Kyoto University, holds an engineering model of LignoSat during an interview with Reuters at his laboratory at Kyoto
Takao Doi, a former Japanese astronaut and professor at Kyoto University, holds an engineering model of LignoSat during an interview with Reuters at his laboratory at Kyoto University in Kyoto, Japan. Photo Reuters

 

The world’s first-ever wooden satellite, developed by scientists in Japan, was launched into space on Tuesday as part of efforts to include more renewable materials in space exploration, Reuters reported.

The palm-sized satellite, named LignoSat, will be flown to the International Space Station on a SpaceX mission, and later released into orbit about 400 km (250 miles) above the Earth.

Its makers hope the satellite will prove wood is a space-grade material, and “more durable in space than on Earth because there’s no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it.”

A wooden satellite also minimises the environmental impact at the end of its life, the researchers say.

Read the full report: Reuters

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

