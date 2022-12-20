fbpx

Xiaomi Lays Off 10% of Staff Amid China Covid Crisis

December 20, 2022

Smartphone giant is the latest tech firm to lay off workers, as sales and revenue have taken a hit in recent months as China battled Covid outbreaks


Xiaomi is the latest tech firm in China to lay off staff amid the country's Covid crisis.
Xiaomi Corp is the latest Chinese tech company to lay off workers, saying it will cull staff in its smartphone and internet services segments.

The news comes as the country battles a severe wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

China’s social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about job cuts this week.

Chinese local media first reported on Monday that the job cut would affect 15% of Xiaomi’s payroll, citing unnamed sources.

But a company spokesperson said on Tuesday less than 10% of its total workforce would be affected by its “personnel optimization” and streamlining.

The spokesperson said the staff affected have been compensated in compliance with local regulations.

Many big tech companies in China including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group have been laying off workers in recent months as China became mired in a prolonged battle with Covid outbreaks.

Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of September 30, according to the South China Morning Post, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom had just joined the firm during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

Xiaomi in November reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter revenue, hit by China’s Covid restrictions and softening consumer demand. Revenue from smartphones, which make up roughly 60% of its total sales, fell 11% year-on-year, Xiaomi said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Xiaomi Suffers Q3 Revenue Slide as Covid Curbs Hit Demand

 

China’s Xiaomi to Protect Interests After Assets Freeze in India

 

China’s Xiaomi Posts 20% Revenue Slump on Covid Curbs

 

Xiaomi Testing 140 Autonomous Vehicles Across China

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

Tesla Buyers Bailing Because of Musk, the 'Troll' - CNET
Asia Stocks Slip on BOJ’s Shock Move, China’s Covid Crisis
Evergrande's Services Unit Stake Falls After Forced Selling
World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2022 And 2023
US to Ban Use of TikTok App on Government Devices
