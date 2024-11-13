fbpx

35 Dead in Zhuhai as Another Citizen ‘Takes Revenge on Society’

November 13, 2024

The deadliest known attack on citizens in a decade has spurred discussion on recent events when have people “taken revenge on society” after suffering personal setbacks


Candles and floral tributes are laid outside a sports centre where a deadly hit-and-run attack took place, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 12, 2024 (Reuters).

 

There was shock in China this week after a man rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising in a sports stadium in the southern city of Zhuhai late on Monday evening.

Some 35 people were killed and dozens more injured in the incident, which was the deadliest known attack on members of the public in a decade, according to CNN.

“Police said the driver, identified as a 62-year-old man surnamed Fan, was apprehended while trying to flee the scene. An initial investigation suggested he was unhappy with the outcome of a divorce settlement,” the report said.

The drama was the latest in a series of “sudden episodes of violence in recent months targeting random members of the public – including school children,” which it said “have surged across the country as economic growth stutters, unnerving a public long accustomed low violent crime rates and ubiquitous surveillance.”

The government’s response to the car attack has also sparked concern, according to the BBC, which said “officials continue to censor discussion on the incident.”

A detailed account of the drama was not released until Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, many people have been discussing the phenomenon of individuals “taking revenge on society,” allegedly spurred to attack strangers because of personal grievances.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

logo

