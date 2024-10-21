99% of Players in AI ‘Bubble’ Will go Bust: Baidu CEO – Register

Robin Li, the head of Chinese tech giant Baidu, has predicted that most companies working on artificial intelligence will collapse when the AI “inevitable bubble” bursts, according to a report by the Register.
Li, who spoke at the Harvard Business Review Future of Business conference last week, likened the AI sector as similar to the dot-com bubble in the 1990s, but said “probably 1% of the companies will stand out and become huge and will create a lot of value, or will create tremendous value for the people, for society. And I think we are just going through this kind of process.”
The Baidu CEO said the accuracy of answers from large-language AI models had improved significantly over the past 18-20 months, but guessed that it might be 10 to 30 years before human jobs are displaced by the technology.
Read the full report: The Register.
ALSO SEE:
AI Data Centres Using Much More Water Than Expected
Big Tech’s Real Data Centre Emissions 660% Higher – The Guardian
Data Centre Boom Will Boost Clean Power Drive: Morgan Stanley
Spotlight on Big Tech’s Power and Water Use Amid AI Surge
Bold Climate Action Can be Great for Business, Study Finds
Google May Set up a ‘Hyperscale’ Data Centre in Vietnam
Microsoft Ramps up Cloud, AI, Data Centre Investment in SE Asia
China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data
UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian