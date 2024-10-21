99% of Players in AI ‘Bubble’ Will go Bust: Baidu CEO – Register

fbpx

October 21, 2024

Most companies in the AI sector will likely collapse once the ‘bubble’ bursts, Baidu CEO Robin Li has predicted


Baidu's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robin Li showcases artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Ernie Bot by Baidu, during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Beijing, China
Baidu's co-founder and CEO Robin Li showcases artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Ernie Bot by Baidu, during a news conference at the company's head office in Beijing (Reuters).

 

Robin Li, the head of Chinese tech giant Baidu, has predicted that most companies working on artificial intelligence will collapse when the AI “inevitable bubble” bursts, according to a report by the Register.

Li, who spoke at the Harvard Business Review Future of Business conference last week, likened the AI sector as similar to the dot-com bubble in the 1990s, but said “probably 1% of the companies will stand out and become huge and will create a lot of value, or will create tremendous value for the people, for society. And I think we are just going through this kind of process.”

The Baidu CEO said the accuracy of answers from large-language AI models had improved significantly over the past 18-20 months, but guessed that it might be 10 to 30 years before human jobs are displaced by the technology.

Read the full report: The Register.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

