99% of Players in AI ‘Bubble’ Will go Bust: Baidu CEO – Register

Most companies in the AI sector will likely collapse once the ‘bubble’ bursts, Baidu CEO Robin Li has predicted

Robin Li, the head of Chinese tech giant Baidu, has predicted that most companies working on artificial intelligence will collapse when the AI “inevitable bubble” bursts, according to a report by the Register.

Li, who spoke at the Harvard Business Review Future of Business conference last week, likened the AI sector as similar to the dot-com bubble in the 1990s, but said “probably 1% of the companies will stand out and become huge and will create a lot of value, or will create tremendous value for the people, for society. And I think we are just going through this kind of process.”

The Baidu CEO said the accuracy of answers from large-language AI models had improved significantly over the past 18-20 months, but guessed that it might be 10 to 30 years before human jobs are displaced by the technology.

