fbpx

Type to search

Carbon

Big Tech’s Real Data Centre Emissions 660% Higher – The Guardian

September 16, 2024

Researchers claim Google, Microsoft, Meta and Apple’s own data centres were responsible for more than seven times the emissions they admitted to


An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland.
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland. photo Reuters

 

Big tech’s data centres have been accused of generating 662% more emissions than they have admitted to, as AI’s growth sees energy demand across the sector soar, The Guardian reported.

According to the UK news site’s analysis, from 2020 to 2022 the real emissions from the “in-house” data centres of Google, Microsoft, Meta and Apple were likely to be about 7.62 times higher than was officially reported, the report continued.

Amazon is the clear leader among the big five tech companies in emissions with the second-biggest emitter, Apple, generating less than half of Amazon’s emissions in 2022, the story went on. But its numbers were not included because its data centre emissions could not be isolated.

The International Energy Agency says that data centres accounted for 1% to 1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2022 – and that was before the AI boom began with ChatGPT’s launch at the end of that year. 

AI is far more energy-intensive on data centres than typical cloud-based applications. According to Goldman Sachs, a ChatGPT query needs nearly 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search, and it predicts data centre power demand will grow 160% by 2030.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Spotlight on Big Tech’s Power and Water Use Amid AI Surge

Shein’s AI-Boosted Fast-Fashion Model Increases Emissions – Grist

Trump’s VP Choice Raises Threat of New Big Tech Crackdown

UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian

Scientists Create Reactor to Turn Ship Emissions Into Salt – CD

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Gains as Poor Data Spurs Policy Bets, Nikkei Closed
Hang Seng Gains as Poor Data Spurs Policy Bets, Nikkei Closed
Big US Banks Cut China Growth Outlook Amid Industrial Slowdown
Big US Banks Cut China Growth Outlook Amid Industrial Slowdown
In a First, Top Bank Hands Out Loan For Carbon Removal Credits
In a First, Top Bank Hands Out Loan For Carbon Removal Credits
No Way Out For Chinese EV-Makers From Steep US, Europe Tariffs
No Way Out For Chinese EV-Makers From Steep US, Europe Tariffs
logo

Carbon

Shein’s AI-Boosted Fast-Fashion Model Increases Emissions – Grist
Shein’s AI-Boosted Fast-Fashion Model Increases Emissions – Grist
Sean O'Meara 13 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com