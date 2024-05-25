Activists Urge US to Shut Hong Kong Trade Offices – RFA

Hong Kong trade offices in three US cities are being used “to spy on overseas activists,” according to pro-democracy activists who urged US lawmakers to shut them down

The United States should shut Hong Kong’s foreign economic and trade offices in Washington DC, New York and San Francisco and revoke their special powers to clear US dollar transactions, pro-democracy activists told Congress on Thursday, according to a report by Radio Free Asia, which quoted the activists as saying the offices, which are meant to promote trade, “serve as intelligence outposts controlled by the Chinese government.”

The activists, who spoke at a roundtable hosted by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said the Hong Kong trade offices are now used to keep track of Hong Kongers who have fled a crackdown at home and “to spy on overseas activists and influence American policies on China,” the report said, adding that the manager of the Hong Kong trade office in London was one of three people arrested in Britain recently and accused of assisting Chinese intelligence services.

Read the full report: Radio Free Asia.

