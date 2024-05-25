fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Activists Urge US to Shut Hong Kong Trade Offices – RFA

May 25, 2024

Hong Kong trade offices in three US cities are being used “to spy on overseas activists,” according to pro-democracy activists who urged US lawmakers to shut them down


The US FCC has banned Huawei and ZTE saying they are national security threats.
Pro-democracy protesters rally in Hong Kong in July 2020 after the passing of Beijing's controversial national security law, which led to thousands of citizens leaving the city for good. AFP file photo.

 

The United States should shut Hong Kong’s foreign economic and trade offices in Washington DC, New York and San Francisco and revoke their special powers to clear US dollar transactions, pro-democracy activists told Congress on Thursday, according to a report by Radio Free Asia, which quoted the activists as saying the offices, which are meant to promote trade, “serve as intelligence outposts controlled by the Chinese government.”

The activists, who spoke at a roundtable hosted by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said the Hong Kong trade offices are now used to keep track of Hong Kongers who have fled a crackdown at home and “to spy on overseas activists and influence American policies on China,” the report said, adding that the manager of the Hong Kong trade office in London was one of three people arrested in Britain recently and accused of assisting Chinese intelligence services.

Read the full report: Radio Free Asia.

 

ALSO SEE:

China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

US Trials of AI-Piloted Fighter Jets Worrying China – ZM

President Lai Urges China to Accept Taiwan’s Existence – Nikkei

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

