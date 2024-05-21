President Lai Urges China to Accept Taiwan’s Existence – Nikkei

Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te, called on China to accept the island’s right to exist as a separate nation, as he was sworn into office on Monday, Nikkei Asia reported.

Lai, seen as a fervent defender of Taiwanese sovereignty, knows he will have to steer the administration through its tense relationship with its neighbour, which continues to apply military, political and economic pressure on Taipei, the story continued.

“I hope that China will face up to the fact that the Republic of China exists, respect the choice of the Taiwanese people, show sincerity, and replace confrontation with dialogue,” he said in his inaugural speech.

By Sean O’Meara

