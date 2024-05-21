fbpx

President Lai Urges China to Accept Taiwan’s Existence – Nikkei

May 21, 2024

Lai Ching-te called on Beijing to engage with Taiwan’s “democratically elected and legitimate government”


[1/8]Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te speaks on stage during the inauguration ceremony outside the Presidential office building in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te, called on China to accept the island’s right to exist as a separate nation, as he was sworn into office on Monday, Nikkei Asia reported.

Lai, seen as a fervent defender of Taiwanese sovereignty, knows he will have to steer the administration through its tense relationship with its neighbour, which continues to apply military, political and economic pressure on Taipei, the story continued.

“I hope that China will face up to the fact that the Republic of China exists, respect the choice of the Taiwanese people, show sincerity, and replace confrontation with dialogue,” he said in his inaugural speech.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China’s 10min Charge Car Battery Can Last 600 Miles – Yahoo
China’s 10min Charge Car Battery Can Last 600 Miles – Yahoo
Sean O'Meara 20 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
