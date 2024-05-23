China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT

Analysts say China has a dilemma, trying to balance the country’s draconian controls on free speech with fostering AI development

China has unveiled a chatbot trained to think like President Xi Jinping and share his thoughts on socialism, the Financial Times reported.

The country’s newest large language model has been learning from its leader’s political philosophy, known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, as well as other official literature provided by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the story went on

The new model can answer questions, create reports, summarise information and translate between Chinese and English, but is only being used at a research centre for now, though eventually it may be released for wider use, sources said.

