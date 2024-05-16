US Trials of AI-Piloted Fighter Jets Worrying China – ZM

The United States is claimed to be looking at developing a fleet of over 1,000 unmanned combat aircraft managed by artificial intelligence

An experimental US fighter jet equipped and piloted with artificial intelligence has Chinese military chiefs worried, Zona Militar reported.

A recent test flight, with the Secretary of the United States Air Force, Frank Kendall, on board an experimental F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, is thought to have caused ripples of concern in Beijing, the Latin America military news website story continued.

But, it seems, there is still some way to go before an automated plane will be able to outperform a human-piloted one, with Kendall observing: “The combat between the AI fighter and the human pilot with 2,000 or 3,000 hours of experience was virtually equal.”

By Sean O’Meara

