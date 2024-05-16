fbpx

US Trials of AI-Piloted Fighter Jets Worrying China – ZM

May 16, 2024

The United States is claimed to be looking at developing a fleet of over 1,000 unmanned combat aircraft managed by artificial intelligence


A US Air Force man signals to an F-16 aircraft pilot at the 86th Air Base near Fetesti, Romania, on February 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

An experimental US fighter jet equipped and piloted with artificial intelligence has Chinese military chiefs worried, Zona Militar reported.

A recent test flight, with the Secretary of the United States Air Force, Frank Kendall, on board an experimental F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, is thought to have caused ripples of concern in Beijing, the Latin America military news website story continued.

But, it seems, there is still some way to go before an automated plane will be able to outperform a human-piloted one, with Kendall observing: “The combat between the AI fighter and the human pilot with 2,000 or 3,000 hours of experience was virtually equal.”

Read the full story: Zona Militar

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

