fbpx

Type to search

Markets

Adani Seeks More Time to Pay $4bn Debt, Shares Fall on Report

March 28, 2023

The group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, slid nearly 7% to a near four-week low, while Adani Ports tumbled more than 5%


Adani's name is see on a commercial complex in Mumbai (Rs)Adani's name is see on a commercial complex in Mumbai
Adani group's seven listed stocks have lost $120 billion in market value since the Hindenburg report was released. Photo: Reuters

 

Shares of Adani Group companies tumbled again on Tuesday after a report said the conglomerate was seeking to renegotiate terms of outstanding loans worth $4 billion.

The group took out the loans last year to buy cement firms ACC and Ambuja Cements.

The group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, slid nearly 7% to a near four-week low, while Adani Ports tumbled more than 5%. Meanwhile, ACC dropped 4.5% to its lowest since February 2021 and Ambuja Cements slipped nearly 3%.

 

Also on AF: Adani Group Prepays $900m of Share-Backed Financing

 

The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has begun negotiations with lenders to extend the tenure of its $3 billion bridge loan to a period of five years or beyond from the existing 18 months, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The group is also reportedly seeking conversion of another $1 billion mezzanine loan tranche, which currently has a maturity of 24 months, to senior secured debt with a repayment schedule extending up to five years.

The original plan was to refinance a large portion of the loans via long-term bonds but that looks difficult given the current market conditions, the newspaper cited a banker as saying.

The Adani Group and lenders Standard Chartered, Barclays and Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The conglomerate bought the two cement companies from Holcim AG for $10.5 billion in May last year.

“If they want more time to repay the debt that means they do not have high cash flows. Whatever expansion plans announced by Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and even Adani Total, for the next two years will undergo delays,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

The report comes in the wake of US short-seller Hindenburg’s allegations of ‘corporate con’ raised in January against the conglomerate.

Seven listed Adani Group companies lost $120 billion in market value in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report. Since its release on January 24, Adani Group stocks have lost between 22% and 80% of their value.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Top Indian Court Gets Regulator, Panel to Check on Adani Dealings

Adani Says Has Secured $3bn Loan From Sovereign Wealth Fund

Adani Shares Rally After $1.9-Billion GQG Stock Buy-up

India’s Adani Bids to Reassure Investors as Rout Continues

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Indian Bank Rushes to Calm Users After Name Confusion With SVB
Indian Bank Rushes to Calm Users After Name Confusion With SVB
Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
India Push to Settle Global Trade in Rupees 'Not Without Risks'
India Push to Settle Global Trade in Rupees 'Not Without Risks'
Adani Group Prepays $900m of Share-Backed Financing
Adani Group Prepays $900m of Share-Backed Financing
logo

Markets

Alibaba to Rejig Operations Into Six Units to Lift its Mojo – SCMP
Alibaba to Rejig Operations Into Six Units to Lift its Mojo – SCMP
Jim Pollard 28 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com