After 5-Year Freeze, India and China Set to Restart Direct Flights

India and China will restart direct flights between designated cities this month, the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Thursday.
The move, which points to a cautious easing of bilateral tensions, was originally discussed near the beginning of the year. It will end a suspension of more than five years.
There have been no direct flights between China and India since mid-2020, when the Asian giants fought a short and deadly battle on their disputed Himalayan frontier, even though China is India’s biggest bilateral trade partner.
ALSO SEE: China Ditching European Telecom Tech, EU Slow to Respond: FT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China a month ago for the first time in seven years to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.
Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China were development partners, not rivals, and discussed ways to strengthen trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty.
Modi also conveyed India’s commitment to improving ties and raised concerns about its widening trade deficit with China, which stands at nearly $99.2 billion.
He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability along their disputed border, where a clash in 2020 triggered a five-year military standoff.
- Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard
ALSO SEE:
India’s Modi Joins Xi-Putin Push For Global South-Led World Order
China Emptying Dams as Cracks Found After Big Quake in Tibet
Neighbours Worried About China’s Giant New Dam in Tibet
India And China Resolve Border Row, Agree to Separate Patrols
India’s Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi
India to Discourage Foreign Trade Settlement in Chinese Yuan
India to ‘Urgently’ Ban China-Linked Betting and Loan Apps
India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China
India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch
Wang Yi Seeks Normal India Ties, Delhi says Ease Border Row First
India bans 118 more Chinese apps in repeat crackdown
India, China Hold Talks to Cool Deadly Border Tensions