AI ‘Godfather’ Quits Google, Warns of ‘Risk To Humanity’ – NYT

May 3, 2023

Geoffrey Hinton said he regretted his role in driving the development of AI, saying it could flood the internet with false information, destroy the global job market and also lead to the creation of autonomous weaponry


Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton speaks at the Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Summit in Toronto
Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton said he was expecting much slower development of AI capabilities, but growing competition between tech giants such as Google and Microsoft means it is now growing at a “scary” pace. Photo:

 

Geoffrey Hinton, regarded within the tech industry as the “godfather” of artificial intelligence (AI), has resigned from Google, citing fears about the ‘risks to humanity’ posed by the accelerated development of the technology, according to a report by The New York Times.

Hinton said he was expecting much slower development of AI capabilities, but growing competition between tech giants such as Google and Microsoft means it is now growing at a “scary” pace and that it is “hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things.” Speaking to NYT, Hinton also said he regretted his role in driving the technology’s growth, adding that it could flood the internet with false information, destroy the global job market and also lead to the creation of autonomous weaponry like “robot soldiers.”

Read the full story: The New York Times

 

Also read:

Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of Powerful AI Systems

Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech

Baidu Scraps Public Launch of ChatGPT-Rival Ernie Bot

Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China's AI Capability
China Looking to 3D Print Lunar Buildings Using Moon Soil
China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ
China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN
