AI ‘Godfather’ Quits Google, Warns of ‘Risk To Humanity’ – NYT

Geoffrey Hinton said he regretted his role in driving the development of AI, saying it could flood the internet with false information, destroy the global job market and also lead to the creation of autonomous weaponry

Geoffrey Hinton, regarded within the tech industry as the “godfather” of artificial intelligence (AI), has resigned from Google, citing fears about the ‘risks to humanity’ posed by the accelerated development of the technology, according to a report by The New York Times.

Hinton said he was expecting much slower development of AI capabilities, but growing competition between tech giants such as Google and Microsoft means it is now growing at a “scary” pace and that it is “hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things.” Speaking to NYT, Hinton also said he regretted his role in driving the technology’s growth, adding that it could flood the internet with false information, destroy the global job market and also lead to the creation of autonomous weaponry like “robot soldiers.”

Read the full story: The New York Times

