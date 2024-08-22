AI Predicts 70% of Earthquakes in China Trial – ST

The results represent a milestone in earthquake forecasting and could be used to limit their impact on lives and economies

Researchers have developed an AI algorithm that was able to predict nearly three-quarters of earthquakes in a trial in China, in what could be a breakthrough for rescue services across the globe, SciTechDaily reported.

Experts at the University of Texas trained the artificial intelligence set-up with seismic data, teaching it to detect statistical bumps that researchers had sourced from previous quakes, the story on the tech news website continued.

The team said it came up with a weekly forecast in which it successfully predicted 14 earthquakes within about 200 miles of where it estimated they would happen – and at almost exactly the calculated power.

“Predicting earthquakes is the holy grail,” said Sergey Fomel, a member of the research team. “We’re not yet close to making predictions for anywhere in the world, but what we achieved tells us that what we thought was an impossible problem is solvable in principle.”

Read the full story: SciTechDaily

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Tokyo Turns to AI For Earthquake Early Warning System – Kyodo

Chip Plants Cease Operations in Japan After Quakes Rock Kyushu, Tokyo

Taiwan Shaken by 200 Quakes, TSMC Operations Unaffected

Floods, Droughts, Earthquake, Big Freeze Cost China $3.3bn

China Earthquake Kills 120, Xi Sends Thousands of Rescuers – BBC