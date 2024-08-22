fbpx

AI Predicts 70% of Earthquakes in China Trial – ST

August 22, 2024

The results represent a milestone in earthquake forecasting and could be used to limit their impact on lives and economies


Rescuers work amid the rubble at Shiyuan village following the earthquake in Jishishan county
Rescuers work amid the rubble at Shiyuan village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China,

 

Researchers have developed an AI algorithm that was able to predict nearly three-quarters of earthquakes in a trial in China, in what could be a breakthrough for rescue services across the globe, SciTechDaily reported.

Experts at the University of Texas trained the artificial intelligence set-up with seismic data, teaching it to detect statistical bumps that researchers had sourced from previous quakes, the story on the tech news website continued.

The team said it came up with a weekly forecast in which it successfully predicted 14 earthquakes within about 200 miles of where it estimated they would happen and at almost exactly the calculated power.

“Predicting earthquakes is the holy grail,” said Sergey Fomel, a member of the research team. “We’re not yet close to making predictions for anywhere in the world, but what we achieved tells us that what we thought was an impossible problem is solvable in principle.”

Read the full story: SciTechDaily

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Tokyo Turns to AI For Earthquake Early Warning System – Kyodo

Chip Plants Cease Operations in Japan After Quakes Rock Kyushu, Tokyo

Taiwan Shaken by 200 Quakes, TSMC Operations Unaffected

Floods, Droughts, Earthquake, Big Freeze Cost China $3.3bn

China Earthquake Kills 120, Xi Sends Thousands of Rescuers – BBC

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

