fbpx

Type to search

AI

AI to Spark Markets Crash in Next Decade: SEC Chair – Insider

October 17, 2023

Gary Gensler said it was ‘nearly unavoidable’ that the next financial crash would be sparked by an AI model being used somewhere in the banking system


With local stock markets struggling this year, Chinese investors have been seeking to diversify via ETFs and the QDII scheme, with interest in US stocks, as well as Vietnam and India.
SEC chairman Gary Gensler called for urgent regulation of the AI sector.

 

AI will almost certainly spark a financial crisis, the chair of the US markets watchdog has warned, as he called for urgent regulation of the new technology, The Insider reported.

US Securities and Exchange Commission chief Gary Gensler told the Financial Times that it was “nearly unavoidable” that AI would spark a markets crash in the next decade, and said a reliance on models developed by tech companies could lead to economic chaos.

Gensler said there needed to be AI regulation that includes the AI models built by tech companies and how they are used by Wall Street banks, the report went on.

Read the full story: The Insider

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Updated US Rules May Ban Sale of ‘Fast’ AI Chips to China

China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN

OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT

China’s AI Startups Facing a Shakeout as Costs Surge

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Plans 50% Jump in Computing Power by 2025 Amid AI Rush
China Plans 50% Jump in Computing Power by 2025 Amid AI Rush
OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT
OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT
Seeking China Hedge, Top US Chip Firms to Join Biden in Vietnam
Seeking China Hedge, Top US Chip Firms to Join Biden in Vietnam
US Curbs on Investments in Critical China Tech Likely This Week
US Curbs on Investments in Critical China Tech Likely This Week
logo

AI

China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN
China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN
Sean O'Meara 13 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com