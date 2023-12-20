fbpx

Type to search

China

Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu to Oversee Domestic E-Commerce Units

December 20, 2023

Wu now leads the overall group as well as its two most important business divisions – cloud and domestic e-commerce


Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu. Image: Alibaba.com

 

Alibaba Group said on Wednesday its chief executive Eddie Wu will directly oversee its domestic e-commerce unit.

Wu will take over as chief executive of domestic e-commerce arm Taobao and Tmall Group effective immediately, the company said, boosting his direct control over the group’s core businesses.

Wu, who has been Group CEO since September, also took over from previous head Daniel Zhang as the company’s cloud business CEO that month.

The latest appointment means Wu now leads the overall group as well as its two most important business divisions – cloud and domestic e-commerce.

 

ALSO SEE: Toshiba Delists as New Owners Told to Eye ‘Deep Tech’ Future

 

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares were trading 3% higher as of 0630 GMT on Wednesday, and 2.65% up at the close of trading.

Trudy Dai, the previous head of the e-commerce units, will turn her focus to managing non-core assets as the group combats slower earnings growth.

The company’s domestic e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao remain China’s largest, but have been losing market share in recent years to fast-rising competitors like PDD Holdings’ Pinduoduo.

 

New firm to focus on non-core assets

This year in particular, weak consumer sentiment in China stoked by economic insecurity and a slower-than-expected retail recovery following the lifting of Covid-19 curbs a year ago created what the previous Taobao and Tmall Group CEO Trudy Dai described as a “value for money battle”.

Dai will shift roles to assist in the establishment of a new asset management company “as part of ongoing efforts to improve return on capital,” according to an internal company letter seen by Reuters and signed by Joseph Tsai, who took over as group chairman from Zhang in September.

Dai, Wu and Tsai are all Alibaba Group’s co-founders and long-time lieutenants of former chief Jack Ma.

An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed plans to set up a new asset management company and that Dai would be involved.

In a regulatory filing, Alibaba said the newly established company’s focus would be on operating the group’s non-core assets.

Wu last month briefed analysts about Alibaba Group’s future strategy, saying the company would conduct a review to distinguish between “core” and “non-core” businesses.

“Core businesses are where we will keep our long-term focus, intensively invest resources, pursue R&D, enhance user experience,” he said in a post-earnings call.

In the largest restructuring in Alibaba’s 24-year history, the company in March was broken up into six units managed by the group as a holding firm.

In May, it announced the cloud unit would be among the first of the divisions to spin-off and go public. That plan was shelved last month, with the company citing uncertainties over US curbs on exports to China of chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares

 

Alibaba Pulls Plug on Cloud Unit Spin-Off Over US Chip Curbs

 

Alibaba Break-Up Gets Underway With Cainiao Listing Move

 

Alibaba Stock Slips On Daniel Zhang’s Sudden Cloud Unit Exit

 

Alibaba, Tencent Shares Rise as China Tech Crackdown Nears End

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Another 13 Chinese Companies Added to US 'Unverified List'
Another 13 Chinese Companies Added to US 'Unverified List'
Toshiba Delists as New Owners Told to Eye ‘Deep Tech’ Future
Toshiba Delists as New Owners Told to Eye ‘Deep Tech’ Future
Japan's Nippon Steel Strikes $14.9bn Deal to Buy US Steel
Japan's Nippon Steel Strikes $14.9bn Deal to Buy US Steel
Hyundai Motor to Sell Russian Plant at $219 Million Loss
Hyundai Motor to Sell Russian Plant at $219 Million Loss
logo

China

Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Key Asia-Europe Sea Trade Route
Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Key Asia-Europe Sea Trade Route
Jim Pollard 19 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com