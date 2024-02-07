fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Voices Concern Over US Chip Curbs, Cloud Moves, Tariffs

February 7, 2024

Chinese officials expressed disquiet about US tariffs, investment restrictions and sanctions that ‘suppress’ Chinese companies in talks with US Treasury officials in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday


Chinese and US officials have been seeking to ease tensions since the countries' two leaders met in San Francisco on November 15, 2023 (Reuters).

 

Chinese officials aired concerns to US Treasury officials visiting the country about a range of financial difficulties this week.

The concerns include US tariffs, investment restrictions and sanctions set up to “suppress” Chinese companies, China’s finance ministry said late on Tuesday.

 

Both sides had “in-depth, frank, pragmatic and constructive” exchanges on their macroeconomic situation and policy, and developing countries’ debt, among other issues in the meetings this week in Beijing, the ministry said.

They agreed to continue to maintain communications, it added.

In a separate meeting, China’s vice premier He Lifeng also met with US Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh on Tuesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The vice premier urged the two countries to deepen exchanges and cooperation to stabilise and develop the China-US economic relationship, the agency added.

The talks underscore trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Both countries have made overtures to ease the friction, especially as the US ramps up export controls meant to keep the most advanced semiconductors out of China’s hands.

China’s vice minister of commerce, Wang Shouwen, expressed concerns about the restrictions on computer chips and cloud services in China, fair treatment of Chinese companies in the US, and photovoltaic restrictions, according to a statement from the commerce ministry.

“Sino-US economic and trade cooperation is a stabilizing force in the relations between the two countries, Wang said in a separate video call with US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Marisa Lago, adding that China is ready to work with the United States, to expand cooperation and manage differences.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

