American ‘TikTok Refugees’ Flock to New Chinese Apps – CNN

January 14, 2025

China’s RedNote — also known as Xiaohongshu — and Lemon8 have become the top two most downloaded apps in the US this week


Influencer Tera Feng prepares before hosting a livestream sales session on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, at her apartment in Shanghai, China.
Influencer Tera Feng prepares before hosting a livestream sales session on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, at her apartment in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters

 

American TikTok users are flocking to new Chinese apps as a ban looms on the popular short video app, CNN reported on Tuesday.

China’s RedNote — also known as Xiaohongshu — and Lemon8 have become the top two most downloaded apps in the US this week as TikTok users in the country prepare for the app being shutdown on Sunday.

Chinese users on the apps are welcoming US users as ‘TikTok refugees’, CNN reported. The hashtag “TikTok refugee” had gained nearly 60 million views and over 1.7 million comments on RedNote as of Tuesday, CNN said.

The American users were seen posting comments critical of the US government for its stance on TikTok, CNN said, adding that their use of RedNote “had created an unlikely platform for Chinese and American users to interact with each other.”

Meanwhile, Chinese users were seen ‘warmly welcoming’ their American counterparts, it added, quoting one user as saying “this could be a historic moment.”

Read the full report: CNN.

 

