Amid Comparisons With H-1B, Questions Surround China’s New K Visa

September 29, 2025

Beijing is yet to offer clarity on the scope and requirements of its new visa meant to attract global tech talent


A Chinese flag is seen on a workbench at the office of humanoid robots developer Ex-Robots in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Just days ahead of its launch, questions remain around the scope and requirements for China’s new K visa, a programme aimed at attracting foreign tech talent that is being seen as Beijing’s answer to America’s H-1B regime.

The K visa launches on Wednesday (October 1) this week, but Chinese government guidelines for the programme have so far only mentioned vague “age, educational background and work experience” requirements.

There are also no details on whether the visa will facilitate any financial incentives, employment, permanent residency, or family sponsorship for its holders.

 

Also on AF: US Ponders Tariff to Cut ‘Over-Reliance on Top Chips From Taiwan’

 

Unlike the US, China does not offer citizenship to foreigners except in rare cases. The US has over 51 million immigrants — 15% of its population — compared to just 1 million foreigners in China, less than 1% of its population.

China first announced the K visa in August this year amid a bitter trade and technology war with the United States.

The visa targets young foreign science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates and was largely seen as an effort by Beijing to portray itself as a country welcoming foreign investment and talent as rising US tariffs cloud its economic outlook.

While China has no shortage of skilled local engineers, the K visa promises to allow entry, residence and employment without a job offer. That could appeal to foreign workers looking for alternatives to US job opportunities.

Meanwhile, immigration experts say its main attraction is that it doesn’t require a sponsoring employer — a feature seen as one of the biggest hurdles for those seeking H-1B visas in the US.

“It’s an appealing alternative for Indian STEM professionals seeking flexible, streamlined visa options,” Bikash Kali Das, an Indian student at Sichuan University, said.

 

Uncertainty on appeal in India

India was by far the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas in the US last year, accounting for 71% of approved beneficiaries.

But experts say political tensions between Delhi and Beijing could become a factor that could limit the number of Indian K visa applicants China is willing to accept.

“China will need to ensure Indian citizens feel welcome and can do meaningful work without Mandarin,” Michael Feller, chief strategist at Geopolitical Strategy, said.

Language is set to be another potential barrier to the visa. Most Chinese tech firms operate in Mandarin, limiting opportunities for non-Chinese speakers.

China’s talent recruitment has traditionally focused on China-born scientists abroad and overseas Chinese.

Recent efforts include home-purchase subsidies and signing bonuses of up to 5 million yuan ($702,200). These have drawn back US-based Chinese STEM talent, especially amid Washington’s growing scrutiny on ties to China.

“The recruitment effort targeting Indian tech talent in China is growing but remains moderate compared to the more intensive, well-established, and well-funded initiatives aimed at repatriating Chinese STEM talent,” Sichuan University’s Das said.

A Chinese STEM graduate who recently got a job offer from a Silicon Valley-based tech company was also sceptical about the K visa’s prospects.

“Asian countries like China don’t rely on immigration and local Chinese governments have many ways to attract domestic talent,” he said, declining to be named for privacy reasons.

 

‘Exquisite’ timing

While China is unlikely to significantly alter its immigration policy to allow in millions of foreign workers, analysts say the K visa could still boost Beijing’s fortunes in its geopolitical rivalry with Washington.

“If China can attract even a sliver of global tech talent, it will be more competitive in cutting-edge technology,” Feller said.

That possibility is all the more likely in light of the US’s increasingly conservative politics, which are seen to particularly target immigration.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it would ask companies to pay $100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas, widely used by tech companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

“The symbolism is powerful: while the US raises barriers, China is lowering them,” Iowa-based immigration attorney Matt Mauntel-Medici said on China’s K-visa.

The H-1B visa requires employer sponsorship and is subject to a lottery system, with only 85,000 slots available annually. The new $100,000 fee could further deter first-time applicants.

“The US has definitely shot itself in the foot on H-1Bs, and the timing is exquisite for China’s K visa,” Geopolitical Strategy’s Feller said.

 

  Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Trump’s H-1B Visa Chaos To Create ‘New World Order’ On Services

India’s Modi Joins Xi-Putin Push For Global South-Led World Order

India To Get China Rare Earths As Trump Tariffs Bring Rivals Close

Can Trump Tariffs Deliver a Significant ‘Moment’ for Asia?

Trump Unveils Pharma, Truck, Furniture Tariffs: Asia Stocks Fall

Asian Nations Queuing up to Join World’s Biggest Free Trade

Subsidies And Homegrown Tech: How China Plans To Rival Stargate

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial.

US Expands its Export Blacklist to Include Curbs on Subsidiaries
US Expands its Export Blacklist to Include Curbs on Subsidiaries
Jim Pollard 29 Sep 2025
