China-US Economic Ties

Another ByteDance App Gains Popularity in US – SCMP

May 7, 2024

The app, Lemon8, is known for its ‘blog-style’ posts and is seen as a platform for photos, rather than videos


ByteDance logo is displayed on a mobile phone. Image: AFP

 

A second app developed by China’s ByteDance is gaining popularity in the United States despite a looming ban on the short video platform TikTok, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The app, Lemon8, is known for its ‘blog-style’ posts and is seen as a platform for photos, rather than videos. ByteDance introduced it in the US last year in February — the same month that lawmakers introduced a bill in Washington calling for an outright ban on TikTok, the report said.

Lemon8 became the most downloaded lifestyle app on Apple’s App Store in the US in April 7, overtaking image-sharing platform Pinterest and dating platform Tinder, SCMP added.

Read the full report: SCMP

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

