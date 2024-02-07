fbpx

Ant Group Sees Quarterly Profit Plummet 92% Year-On-Year

February 7, 2024

The figures are for the quarter that saw Beijing fining the group $984 million for violating consumer protection and corporate governance laws


People stand at the booth of Ant Group at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China
People stand at the booth of Ant Group at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s Ant Group saw an eye-watering 92% year-on-year profit drop for the three months to September 31 last year, it has emerged from newly released figures.

The outfit made a net profit of 24.5 million yuan ($3.41 million), according to calculations from Alibaba Group Holdings’ earnings report which was released on Thursday.

 

Also on AF: China Vows to Help EV Makers Expand Overseas, Fight Sanctions

 

The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

Chinese authorities announced a fine of 7.12 billion yuan ($984 million) for Ant Group for violating laws concerning consumer protection and corporate governance in July last year, ending a years-long regulatory overhaul of the fintech company. 

Both groups were co-founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and Alibaba has a 33% stake in Ant.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China’s Ant Closing in on $200m Deal to Buy Dutch Payments Firm

Jack Ma Snaps Up Alibaba Stock to Become its Largest Shareowner

China Allows Ant Group to Release Finance AI Products to Public

Jack Ma’s Alipay Reign Officially Over, IPO Back on Track

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

