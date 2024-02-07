Ant Group Sees Quarterly Profit Plummet 92% Year-On-Year

The figures are for the quarter that saw Beijing fining the group $984 million for violating consumer protection and corporate governance laws

China’s Ant Group saw an eye-watering 92% year-on-year profit drop for the three months to September 31 last year, it has emerged from newly released figures.

The outfit made a net profit of 24.5 million yuan ($3.41 million), according to calculations from Alibaba Group Holdings’ earnings report which was released on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

Chinese authorities announced a fine of 7.12 billion yuan ($984 million) for Ant Group for violating laws concerning consumer protection and corporate governance in July last year, ending a years-long regulatory overhaul of the fintech company.

Both groups were co-founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and Alibaba has a 33% stake in Ant.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

