Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is “very bullish” on India during the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call, adding that the market is “hugely exciting” and “a major focus” for the iPhone-maker, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.
The company suffered its first drop in revenues since 2019, following Covid-related disruptions at its largest iPhone factory in China last year, and is looking to turn India into another production hub.
