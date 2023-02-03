fbpx

Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei

February 3, 2023

The iPhone-maker suffered its first drop in revenues since 2019, following Covid-related disruptions at its largest factory in China


Apple logo art
Apple is looking to turn India into a production hub. File photo: AFP.

 

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is “very bullish” on India during the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call, adding that the market is “hugely exciting” and “a major focus” for the iPhone-maker, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The company suffered its first drop in revenues since 2019, following Covid-related disruptions at its largest iPhone factory in China last year, and is looking to turn India into another production hub.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

Also read:

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India iPhone Factory

Foxconn Says Output is Recovering Despite 12% Revenue Drop

Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook

 

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

Blinken Heading to China as 'Spy Balloon' Adds to Strained Ties
Jim Pollard 03 Feb 2023

