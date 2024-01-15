fbpx

Type to search

China

Apple Set to Offer Rare iPhone Discount in China as Sales Slow

January 15, 2024

US tech giant will cut up to 500 yuan ($70) on the price of its iPhone 15 in China later this week in a rare promotion in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year


Apple iPhones are seen on sale at a store in China (Reuters).

 

Apple is set to cut up to 500 yuan ($70) – a rare large discount – on its iPhones in China, as competition intensifies in the world’s biggest phone market.

But the promotion – hailed as a Lunar New Year event – is limited-time offer that will last only four days, from January 18 to 21, in the lead-up to the national holiday the following month, according to its Chinese website.

Sales of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series of handsets have been far worse than previous models in China.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Military, AI Bodies Still Buying Nvidia Chips Despite US Ban

 

Home-grown rivals such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi have been offering competitive models, while sources have said some companies and government departments have been limiting staffers’ use of Apple devices – mirroring US government restrictions of Chinese apps on security grounds.

Chinese iPhone sales dropped 30% in the first week of 2024 versus the same period a year earlier, Jefferies analysts said in a client note, having fallen 3% for all of 2023. Analysts expect the competitive landscape to get tougher this year.

Apple has not cut prices for its latest iPhones in years. The cuts come after it surprised the market by not raising prices for the iPhone 15 series at its September launch.

Online shopping platforms including Pinduoduo have been slashing prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by as much as 16% since the beginning of the year.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Apple Facing Rough Year in China as Huawei Gains Market Share

 

Year of Wins Propels Huawei From ‘Survival’ to $100bn Revenue

 

Apple Outshone by Huawei, Xiaomi on China’s Singles Day

 

China’s Ban on iPhone Use Expands to Local and State Entities

 

Huawei Sells 1.6m Mate 60 Phones in Six Weeks as Apple Falters

 

Apple Implements Chinese App Store Rules Amid Tighter Scrutiny

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China's Military, AI Bodies Still Buying Nvidia Chips Despite US Ban
China's Military, AI Bodies Still Buying Nvidia Chips Despite US Ban
China Big Tech Hacks Back Investment, Expansion Plans – SCMP
China Big Tech Hacks Back Investment, Expansion Plans – SCMP
Taiwan Voters Snub China, Return Lai’s Ruling DPP to Power
Taiwan Voters Snub China, Return Lai’s Ruling DPP to Power
US Bitcoin ETFs Turn Over $4.6 Billion on First Day of Trading
US Bitcoin ETFs Turn Over $4.6 Billion on First Day of Trading
logo

China

Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Vishakha Saxena 11 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com