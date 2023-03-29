Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

The data follows the iPhone-maker’s efforts to diversify production out of China, along with increasing investments in India from its suppliers

Apple increased the volume of its iPhone shipments made in India by 65% in 2022, representing an increase of 162% in value, the Times of India reported, citing data from Counterpoint Research.

The data follows the iPhone-maker’s efforts to diversify production out of China, along with increasing investments in India from its suppliers, including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

