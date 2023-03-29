fbpx

Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

March 29, 2023

The data follows the iPhone-maker’s efforts to diversify production out of China, along with increasing investments in India from its suppliers


Apple logo
Apple shipments of iPhones made in India grew 162% in value. Photo: Reuters

 

Apple increased the volume of its iPhone shipments made in India by 65% in 2022, representing an increase of 162% in value, the Times of India reported, citing data from Counterpoint Research.

The data follows the iPhone-maker’s efforts to diversify production out of China, along with increasing investments in India from its suppliers, including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

Read the full report: Times of India

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

