Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

Apple increased the volume of its iPhone shipments made in India by 65% in 2022, representing an increase of 162% in value, the Times of India reported, citing data from Counterpoint Research.
The data follows the iPhone-maker’s efforts to diversify production out of China, along with increasing investments in India from its suppliers, including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.
Read the full report: Times of India
Also read:
iPhone Maker Pegatron in Second India Factory Negotiations
India Approves $968 Million Investment From Foxconn Unit
Foxconn Wins Apple AirPod Order, to Build $200m India Factory
Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei