Chinese Yuan Now Most Traded Currency in Russia – InvestorsKing

Russia’s central bank has been calling for companies and citizens to move assets into ruble or ‘friendly’ currencies to avoid the risk of them being blocked or frozen amid sanctions over war in Ukraine

The Chinese yuan surpassed the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia in February – spurred by sanctions imposed by Washington, the European Union and their allies because of the war in Ukraine – and that change “widened further in March”, according to a report by InvestorsKing, which cited data from the Moscow Exchange, and noted that the Kremlin and Russian companies had been forced to undertake foreign trade transactions in “currencies of countries that have declined to join any restrictions”.

Russia’s Finance Ministry had converted its market operations to the yuan instead of the dollar earlier this year and developed a new structure for the national wealth fund to hold 60% of its assets in yuan, it said, as “additional sanctions imposed this year that have affected the few banks in Russia that can make cross-border transfers in dollars and other currencies of countries considered ‘unfriendly’ by the Kremlin”, and that “the Bank of Russia regularly calls on companies and citizens to move their assets into the ruble or ‘friendly’ currencies to avoid the risk of having them blocked or frozen.”

