fbpx

Type to search

Forex

Chinese Yuan Now Most Traded Currency in Russia – InvestorsKing

April 4, 2023

Russia’s central bank has been calling for companies and citizens to move assets into ruble or ‘friendly’ currencies to avoid the risk of them being blocked or frozen amid sanctions over war in Ukraine


The chinese yuan is now the most trade currency in Russia, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters

 

The Chinese yuan surpassed the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia in February – spurred by sanctions imposed by Washington, the European Union and their allies because of the war in Ukraine – and that change “widened further in March”, according to a report by InvestorsKing, which cited data from the Moscow Exchange, and noted that the Kremlin and Russian companies had been forced to undertake foreign trade transactions in “currencies of countries that have declined to join any restrictions”.

Russia’s Finance Ministry had converted its market operations to the yuan instead of the dollar earlier this year and developed a new structure for the national wealth fund to hold 60% of its assets in yuan, it said, as “additional sanctions imposed this year that have affected the few banks in Russia that can make cross-border transfers in dollars and other currencies of countries considered ‘unfriendly’ by the Kremlin”, and that “the Bank of Russia regularly calls on companies and citizens to move their assets into the ruble or ‘friendly’ currencies to avoid the risk of having them blocked or frozen.”

Read the full report: InvestorsKing.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

 

India Using SWIFT Payment System For Dollar Trade With Russia

 

India to Discourage Foreign Trade Settlement in Chinese Yuan

 

Yuan-Rouble Dealings Skyrocket as Russia Embraces the Redback

 

Russia Becomes India’s Biggest Oil Supplier in October – ET

 

Can China Take Place of SWIFT System? Analysts Say ‘No’

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Australia Bans TikTok Risking Ongoing Trade Talks With China
Australia Bans TikTok Risking Ongoing Trade Talks With China
Asia Stocks Mixed on China-US Tensions, Tech Sector Cues
Asia Stocks Mixed on China-US Tensions, Tech Sector Cues
China Concerned About Malaysian Project in SC Sea: Anwar
China Concerned About Malaysian Project in SC Sea: Anwar
Chinese Spy Balloon Sent US Base Intel Back to Beijing: NBC
Chinese Spy Balloon Sent US Base Intel Back to Beijing: NBC
logo

Forex

Russia Wants All India Trade in Rupee-Ruble – Firstpost
Russia Wants All India Trade in Rupee-Ruble – Firstpost
Vishakha Saxena 31 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com