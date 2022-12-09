‘Asia’s Lithium Capital’ Halts Production Amid Probe – SCMP

Leading lithium manufacturers in China’s Yichun city, “Asia’s lithium capital,” have halted production amid a government investigation, the South China Morning Post reported.
Abnormal water quality in the Jin River has prompted concerns over the lithium being produced in the region, said the report. As a result, Shenzhen-listed Anshan Heavy Duty Mining Machinery, Shanghai-listed KangLongDa Special Protection Technology and Yongxing Special Materials Tech were all halting production, it said.
Read the full report: South China Morning Post
