Electric Vehicles

‘Asia’s Lithium Capital’ Halts Production Amid Probe – SCMP

December 9, 2022

Abnormal water quality has prompted concerns over the lithium being produced in the region, SCMP said


Employees work on a production line making lithium battery products at a factory in Yichang, Hubei. Reuters file photo.

 

Leading lithium manufacturers in China’s Yichun city, “Asia’s lithium capital,” have halted production amid a government investigation, the South China Morning Post reported.

Abnormal water quality in the Jin River has prompted concerns over the lithium being produced in the region, said the report. As a result, Shenzhen-listed Anshan Heavy Duty Mining Machinery, Shanghai-listed KangLongDa Special Protection Technology and Yongxing Special Materials Tech were all halting production, it said.

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

Electric Vehicles

