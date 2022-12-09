‘Asia’s Lithium Capital’ Halts Production Amid Probe – SCMP

Abnormal water quality has prompted concerns over the lithium being produced in the region, SCMP said

Leading lithium manufacturers in China’s Yichun city, “Asia’s lithium capital,” have halted production amid a government investigation, the South China Morning Post reported.

Abnormal water quality in the Jin River has prompted concerns over the lithium being produced in the region, said the report. As a result, Shenzhen-listed Anshan Heavy Duty Mining Machinery, Shanghai-listed KangLongDa Special Protection Technology and Yongxing Special Materials Tech were all halting production, it said.

