Switching from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion could boost a submarine's combat abilities, upgrading speed, weapon storage, and time spent underwater, said SCMP

China may use learnings from its world-leading electric car industry to power its submarine fleet with lithium-ion batteries, the South China Morning Post reported.

A paper in the Chinese journal Marine Electric and Electronic Engineering found that switching from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion could boost a submarine’s combat abilities, said the report, upgrading speed, weapon storage, and time spent underwater.

