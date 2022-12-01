fbpx

Chinese Miner Zijin Vows to Continue Huge Lithium Buying Spree

December 1, 2022

Zijin has spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines over the past year, but its president says the group aims to become one of the top three to five mining companies in the world by 2030


The company logo of Zijin Mining Group, China's biggest listed gold producer, is seen at a press conference in Hong Kong. Reuters file photo.

 

The head of China’s Zijin Mining Group has vowed to invest heavily in the EV metals sector, but conceded that lithium prices could halve over the next three years from the record levels they are now at.

Zou Laichang, who is president of Zijin – China’s top gold miner and a leading producer of copper, spoke at the Reuters Next conference currently being held in New York.

Zijin has spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines over the past year, making it one of the world’s top 10 producers of the battery metal.

But the flurry of deals comes amid warnings that lithium prices, driven to records by rapid growth in electric vehicles, may peak next year because of a looming supply glut.

“Zijin aims to become one of the top three to five mining companies in the world by 2030. To do that, we need a new growth driver on top of our gold, copper and zinc sectors,” Zou said.

“New energy and new materials are the key strategic path for us to achieve this goal.”

Zijin’s recent purchases include Canada’s Neo Lithium Corp, a company focused on lithium mining in Argentina, bought for C$920 million ($690 million) in a deal completed in January and giving it access to the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project.

It also bought majority stakes in the Lakkor Tso Lithium Salar mine in China’s Tibet region and the Xiangyuan lithium mine in Hunan province.

Zou said more investments are planned, but gave no details on how much the company plans to spend. Zijin has a market capitalisation of about $35 billion and had a net profit of 15.7 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) last year.

ALSO SEE: China May Use Lithium Batteries to Power Submarines – SCMP

 

 

Supply Surge Seen

However, competition for resources is fierce, with companies such as Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and automakers BYD and Tesla also seeking access to lithium.

Some firms are also working to develop alternative battery materials, which could reduce lithium demand in the long term.

“Of course there are concerns … but we will take full advantage of our technology and cost advantage to remain competitive,” Zou said.

“We’ve been working on our lithium extraction from salt lake brine and hard-rock deposits to bring down cost and improve utilisation rate efficiency,” he said.

A surge in supply coming onstream by 2025 is expected to push prices down to a “normal range” of 300,000 yuan to 400,000 yuan a tonne in the second half of that year, Zou said.

That would cut as much as half from China’s current spot lithium carbonate battery grade prices, which according to Fastmarkets sit at a record 597,500 yuan ($83,430) a tonne, about three times higher than they were a year ago.

China accounts for about 60% of world lithium chemical supply and its prices are an important global benchmark. Zijin told investors recently it made its mine acquisitions based on lithium carbonate prices of 100,000 yuan a tonne.

 

Concern Over Critical Minerals

There are growing headwinds for Chinese miners seeking to invest overseas, however. Last month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to give up investments in lithium mines there, citing national security.

“We will be more careful, focusing more on assessing policy and political risks,” Zou said.

Zijin is also in a legal dispute with Australian miner AVZ Minerals Ltd over the purchase of a 15% stake in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Manono project, thought to be one of the world’s largest lithium mines.

Zijin is aiming to have 150,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) capacity by 2025, according to an investor briefing on November 15.

That’s about half the capacity planned by major Chinese producer Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd.

Zijin is also expanding downstream and starting lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production. Zou said about 20,000 tonnes of LFP capacity would be launched by the end of this year.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Ganfeng Lithium Shares Fall After $962m Lithium Deal

 

China’s Zimbabwe Lithium Plant to be Ready for 2023 – SCMP

 

Unit of Chinese Battery Maker CATL Wins Lithium Mine Rights

 

Chinese Firms Vie for Control of Huge DRC Lithium Project – SCMP

 

Chinese Companies Ramp Up Investment in Lithium Batteries

 

EV Sales Surge Sends Lithium Index to Record High: FT

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

