fbpx

Type to search

Oceania

Australia Seen as Test Ground For US Hypersonic Missiles – SCMP

August 11, 2023

A top Pentagon official says Aukus partner Australia would be an ideal site to test US hypersonic and other advanced weapons


The US successfully tested two hypersonic missiles this week, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
A X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle sits under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortress during testing. Photo: AFP

 

The US is looking at Australia as a possible testing site for its hypersonic and long-range precision missiles, as part of its commitment to the three-way Aukus alliance between Canberra, Washington and London, the South China Morning Post reported.

US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said Australia’s contribution to the Aukus agreement “doesn’t always have to be dollars”, the report went on, as Washington continues to seek defence alliances and put more advanced capabilities into the hands of allies like Australia and Taiwan.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Russia Says Scientist Passed Hypersonic Missile Tech to China

China Slams AUKUS Hypersonic Missile Pact as Asian NATO

US Tech Boosted China’s Hypersonic Missile Projects – WaPo

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Country Garden Shares Hit Record Low on $194bn Debt Uncertainty
Country Garden Shares Hit Record Low on $194bn Debt Uncertainty
China's New Bank Loans Plunge in July, Amid Crop Concerns
China's New Bank Loans Plunge in July, Amid Crop Concerns
North Korea Leader Kim Orders War Preparations, Sacks General
North Korea Leader Kim Orders War Preparations, Sacks General
Hang Seng, China Stocks Drop on Lacklustre Beijing Stimulus
Hang Seng, China Stocks Drop on Lacklustre Beijing Stimulus
logo

Oceania

Philippines-China Row Over Grounded Warship Heats Up
Philippines-China Row Over Grounded Warship Heats Up
Jim Pollard 09 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com