Australia Seen as Test Ground For US Hypersonic Missiles – SCMP

A top Pentagon official says Aukus partner Australia would be an ideal site to test US hypersonic and other advanced weapons

The US is looking at Australia as a possible testing site for its hypersonic and long-range precision missiles, as part of its commitment to the three-way Aukus alliance between Canberra, Washington and London, the South China Morning Post reported.

US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said Australia’s contribution to the Aukus agreement “doesn’t always have to be dollars”, the report went on, as Washington continues to seek defence alliances and put more advanced capabilities into the hands of allies like Australia and Taiwan.

By Sean O’Meara

