fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Australia’s Syrah Expands US Plant to Boost EV Production

October 20, 2022

Australia’s Syrah Resources said it plans to expand its Louisiana graphite plant after receiving a $220m grant to boost resources for EV batteries


US
US President Joe Biden visits the production line for the Hummer EV as he tours the General Motors electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit. The Biden administration is pushing Congress to back funding to subsidise chip production in the United States. Photo: Reuters.

 

Australia’s Syrah Resources said it plans to expand its Louisiana graphite plant after receiving a $219.8 million grant as part of a US push for electric vehicle production.

Syrah will increase the size of its Vidalia plant by four times, delivering greater volumes of graphite used for electric vehicle batteries and other components.

“We are also very pleased to announce that Syrah has been selected for a Department of Energy grant of up to $220 million,” Syrah Chief Financial Officer Stephen Wells said during an earnings call on Thursday.

Also on AF: Yen Sinks Below 150 to Dollar, Market Watch for Intervention

 

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced $2.8 billion in grants to 20 companies including Syrah to domestically produce and process lithium, graphite and nickel, key minerals in the United States’ push to reduce dependence on China, the world’s biggest producer of electric vehicle batteries.

In July, Syrah, which mines graphite in Mozambique, signed a $102.1 million loan deal with the US Energy Department for the ongoing construction of its 11,250 tonne per year Vidalia active anode material (AAM) plant and now plans a further upgrade.

Syrah chief executive Shaun Verner said the company also expected to benefit from the US Inflation Reduction Act passed in August, which will offer tax credits and financial support to electric vehicle material producers.

In December 2021, Syrah signed an off-take agreement with Tesla for the annual supply of 8,000 tonnes of graphite anode material from Vidalia, and also has agreements in place with Ford Motor Co and South Korea’s SK On.

The Vidalia plant is expected to start production in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Reuters with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

 

BYD Shares Jump as Chinese EV Giant Flags Profit Surge

Carmakers Flock to India’s Booming NEV Market – Pandaily

Hackers Claim to Have Access to Data at Australia’s Medibank

 

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Russian Oligarch Yacht ‘Nord’ Leaves Hong Kong Waters
Russian Oligarch Yacht ‘Nord’ Leaves Hong Kong Waters
Small Indian Banks Talking With Russia on Payment System
Small Indian Banks Talking With Russia on Payment System
Japan Plans Major Arms Buildup as China Eyes Taiwan Takeover
Japan Plans Major Arms Buildup as China Eyes Taiwan Takeover
Shanghai Planning 3,250-Bed Covid Facility on Island
Shanghai Planning 3,250-Bed Covid Facility on Island
logo

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Shares Dip Despite Record Revenue, Strong Shanghai Sales
Tesla Shares Dip Despite Record Revenue, Strong Shanghai Sales
Alfie Habershon 20 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com