Berkshire Hathaway Continues BYD Sale Offloading 1.1m Shares

Warren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway has offloaded more of its stake in Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD.
The sale involved 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of the automaker at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed on Monday.
The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares – stocks belonging to companies from the Chinese mainland that are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or other foreign exchange – to 13.97% on January 3 from 14.06%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange revealed.
Berkshire Hathaway also sold $80.7 million worth of Hong-Kong listed shares in BYD in November, lowering its holdings in BYD from 16.28% to 15.99%.
Earlier in the same month Berkshire offloaded another 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares in BYD for HK$1.14 billion.
BYD had announced that a national subsidy for some electric and hybrid-power vehicles would end on December 31, while the raw material price for batteries had also jumped in the second half of last year.
- Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara
