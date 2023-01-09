fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Berkshire Hathaway Continues BYD Sale Offloading 1.1m Shares

January 9, 2023

Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway also traded $80.7 million worth of Hong-Kong listed shares in the Chinese automaker in November


Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, 91, has run Berkshire Hathaway since 1965. Photo: Reuters

 

Warren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway has offloaded more of its stake in Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD.

The sale involved 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of the automaker at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed on Monday.

The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares – stocks belonging to companies from the Chinese mainland that are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or other foreign exchange – to 13.97% on January 3 from 14.06%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange revealed.

 

Also on AF: China Property Firms Hope to Build on 33% Financing Jump

 

Berkshire Hathaway also sold $80.7 million worth of Hong-Kong listed shares in BYD in November, lowering its holdings in BYD from 16.28% to 15.99%.

Earlier in the same month Berkshire offloaded another 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares in BYD for HK$1.14 billion.

BYD had announced that a national subsidy for some electric and hybrid-power vehicles would end on December 31, while the raw material price for batteries had also jumped in the second half of last year.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Reveals $4bn Stake in TSMC

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $145 Million of China’s BYD Shares

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 - SCMP
BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 - SCMP
China EV-Maker BYD to Launch a Second New Brand in 2023
China EV-Maker BYD to Launch a Second New Brand in 2023
Warren Buffett Continues to Trim Stake in China EV-Maker BYD
Warren Buffett Continues to Trim Stake in China EV-Maker BYD
Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million
Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million
logo

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Customers Protest in China Over Price Cuts – CarNews
Tesla Customers Protest in China Over Price Cuts – CarNews
Jim Pollard 09 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com