fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million

November 23, 2022

The combined market value of BYD’s stock listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is $87.50 billion


BYD is backed by US billionaire Warren Buffett
Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters.

 

Berkshire Hathaway has sold $80.7 million worth of Hong-Kong listed shares in China’s electric vehicle maker BYD.

The investment company, owned by Warren Buffett, lowered its holding’s in BYD from 16.28% to 15.99%, a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD fell as much as 2.3% to HK$174.10 on Wednesday. The combined market value of BYD’s stock listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is $87.50 billion.

 

BYD Sell-Off

Berkshire Hathaway last sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares in BYD on November 8 for HK$1.14 billion.

Separately, BYD said on Wednesday it had raised prices for each of three electric vehicle models by 2,000 to 6,000 yuan (about $280 to $830).

BYD said on WeChat that the national subsidy for some electric and hybrid-power vehicles would end on December 31, while the raw material price for batteries had also jumped since the second half of this year.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

 

Read more:

 

BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

 

Tesla EVs Rank Poorly in US Magazine’s Reliability Survey

 

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $145 Million of China’s BYD Shares

 

China’s BYD Races to Second Top Australia EV Brand – Drive

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

China's BYD Races to Second Top Australia EV Brand - Drive
China's BYD Races to Second Top Australia EV Brand - Drive
China Automaker BYD Pulls Plug on Semiconductor Unit IPO
China Automaker BYD Pulls Plug on Semiconductor Unit IPO
China’s BYD Bidding to Make EV Breakthrough in Japan
China’s BYD Bidding to Make EV Breakthrough in Japan
BYD Sells 100,000 EVs to Sixt as China Auto Firms Eye EU Push
BYD Sells 100,000 EVs to Sixt as China Auto Firms Eye EU Push
logo

Electric Vehicles

Australia Set to Impose Incentives for Electric Vehicles – ABC
Australia Set to Impose Incentives for Electric Vehicles – ABC
Jim Pollard 22 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com