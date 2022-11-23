Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million

The combined market value of BYD’s stock listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is $87.50 billion

Berkshire Hathaway has sold $80.7 million worth of Hong-Kong listed shares in China’s electric vehicle maker BYD.

The investment company, owned by Warren Buffett, lowered its holding’s in BYD from 16.28% to 15.99%, a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD fell as much as 2.3% to HK$174.10 on Wednesday. The combined market value of BYD’s stock listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is $87.50 billion.

BYD Sell-Off

Berkshire Hathaway last sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares in BYD on November 8 for HK$1.14 billion.

Separately, BYD said on Wednesday it had raised prices for each of three electric vehicle models by 2,000 to 6,000 yuan (about $280 to $830).

BYD said on WeChat that the national subsidy for some electric and hybrid-power vehicles would end on December 31, while the raw material price for batteries had also jumped since the second half of this year.

Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

Read more: