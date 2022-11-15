fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Reveals $4bn Stake in TSMC

November 15, 2022

TSMC shares jumped after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a filing that it owns about 60.1 million American depositary shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker


Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has built up a $4.1bn stake in TSMC.
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped on Monday after news emerged that legendary investor Warren Buffett has bought more than 60 million of its shares in the US. File photo: Reuters.

 

Shares in the world’s top chipmaker TSMC jumped 6% on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it has bought more than $4-billion of the Taiwanese company’s stock.

Berkshire Hathaway made the disclosure in a regulatory notice on Monday, saying it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The move – a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett’s conglomerate – boosted investor sentiment for the world’s largest contract chipmaker, which saw its shares hit a two-year low last month due to a sharp slowdown in global chip demand.

In its filing on Monday of US-listed equity investments as of September 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of TSMC.

Berkshire also disclosed new stakes of $297 million in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp and $13 million in Jefferies Financial Group. It exited an investment in Store Capital Corp, a real estate company that agreed in September to be taken private.

The filing did not specify whether Buffett or his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler made specific purchases and sales. Investors often try to piggy back on what Berkshire buys. Larger investments are normally Buffett’s.

Berkshire does not normally make big technology bets, as it often prefers companies it perceives to have competitive advantages, often through their size.

ALSO SEE:

TSMC Plans Advanced $12bn Chip Plant in Arizona – WSJ

 

 

TSMC, which makes chips for the likes of Apple, Qulacomm and Nvidia Corp, posted an 80% jump in quarterly profit last month, but struck a more cautious note than usual on upcoming demand.

“I suspect Berkshire has a belief that the world cannot do without the products manufactured by Taiwan Semi,” said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Quinn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which owns Berkshire shares.

“Only a small number of companies that can amass the capital to deliver semiconductors, which are increasingly central to people’s lives,” he added.

Berkshire has had mixed success in technology.

 

Big Stake in Apple

Its more than six-year wager during the last decade in IBM Corp did not pan out, but Berkshire is sitting on huge unrealized gains on its $126.5 billion stake in Apple, which Buffett views more as a consumer products company.

Apple is by far the largest investment in Berkshire’s $306.2 billion equity portfolio.

Berkshire disclosed the TSMC stake about two and a half months after it began reducing a decade-old, multi-billion dollar stake in BYD, China’s largest electric car company.

In the third quarter, Berkshire added to its stakes in Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Celanese Corp, Paramount Global and RH.

It also sold shares of Activision Blizzard, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, General Motors, Kroger and US Bancorp.

Buffett, 92, has run Berkshire since 1965. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also owns dozens of businesses such as the BNSF railroad, the Geico auto insurer, several energy and industrial companies, Fruit of the Loom and Dairy Queen.

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $145 Million of China’s BYD Shares

 

China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC

 

Xi’s Focus on Tech Points to ‘Rejig of China’s Chip Strategy’

 

TSMC, Samsung Win Waivers; US Workers Ban Rocks China Firms

 

China War Risk Sees Taiwan’s TSMC Moving Fabs to US, Japan

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Fears of Lockdown in Guangzhou as China's Covid Cases Rise
Fears of Lockdown in Guangzhou as China's Covid Cases Rise
China's Economy Slows as Retail Sales, Factory Output Slip
China's Economy Slows as Retail Sales, Factory Output Slip
India Smartphone Market Falls 10% As Prices Shoot up
India Smartphone Market Falls 10% As Prices Shoot up
Indonesia Will Launch $2-Billion EV Fund With China's CATL
Indonesia Will Launch $2-Billion EV Fund With China's CATL
logo

Market Insights

Biden-Xi Meet Warms the Bilateral Chill But Expectations Low
Biden-Xi Meet Warms the Bilateral Chill But Expectations Low
Jim Pollard 14 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com