Berlin Pulls Plug on Chinese Takeover of Satellite Startup

September 13, 2023

Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology’s move to acquire a controlling stake in KLEO Connect was rejected by Germany’s economy ministry


The flags of Germany and China are seen ahead of a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The German government has blocked the complete takeover of satellite startup KLEO Connect by a Chinese firm, as Berlin backs up its recent tough stance on China.

On Wednesday the cabinet agreed a decision by the economy ministry not to let Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, which already has 53% of the company, acquire the 45% minority stake of German company EightyLeo, sources revealed.

KLEO Connect wants to establish a network of more than 300 small, low earth orbit satellites to be fully operational by 2028 along with the ground infrastructure to provide global communications services, similar to SpaceX with its project Starlink.

 

Also on AF: US, Euro Firms Switch Investment Focus From China to India

 

Germany has over the last year toughened its stance on China, with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz warning of the need to reduce its strategic dependencies on the Asian superpower.

Berlin last November blocked prospective Chinese investment in two domestic semiconductor producers after the moves raised concerns over national security and the flow of sensitive technological know-how to Beijing.

However in May, the government gave the go-ahead for China’s state-owned shipping giant COSCO to buy part of a Hamburg port-based container terminal despite objections from several ministries. 

The United States and the European Commission had also warned against the deal that had been long in the pipeline, according to sources and media reports.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

