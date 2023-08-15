fbpx

Type to search

China

China Manufacturers Rivalling Germany In Home EU Market

August 15, 2023

A think tank study revealed that China’s share of EU imports in some sectors had risen as much as, or more, in 2020-2022 than they had in the preceding 10 years


The flags of Germany and China are seen ahead of a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The flags of Germany and China are seen ahead of a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese manufacturers are increasingly challenging German manufacturers in their home European Union market, especially in advanced industrial goods where Germany is a global leader.

A study by the employers’ economic think tank IW found that in some sectors China’s share of EU imports had risen as much as or more in the two years to 2022 as they had in the preceding decade, prompting the think tank to warn that there was a risk of Germany’s economic motor stalling.

After years of growth, Germany’s economy entered recession in May as its champion exporters were battered by supply chain woes, inflation and rising energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting much soul-searching on the industrial future of Europe’s economic powerhouse.

 

Also on AF: China’s Geely Launches High-Tech JI YUE Brand in Baidu Tie-Up

 

“These findings give cause to worry given the challenges of the energy change and problems with Germany’s competitiveness,” said researcher Juergen Matthes.

Among the challenges the study listed was the role played by Chinese state subsidies in many sectors where Chinese companies were taking an increasing EU market share, and while high energy costs following the loss of Russian gas were weakening energy-intensive sectors like chemicals.

High energy costs were also a drag on automotive exports at a time when Chinese e-vehicle makers were starting to conquer the European market, Matthes added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking

China’s Economic Aggression a Global Threat, says Germany

China Becoming More Rival Than Partner: Germany’s Baerbock

China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Accused of Using Licensing Ploy to Access German Tech
China Accused of Using Licensing Ploy to Access German Tech
‘Atrocious’ Move to Join China BRI Didn’t Help Italy: Minister
‘Atrocious’ Move to Join China BRI Didn’t Help Italy: Minister
Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking
Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking
China Scraps Top EU Envoy's Trip Amid Chip Metal Curbs Backlash
China Scraps Top EU Envoy's Trip Amid Chip Metal Curbs Backlash
logo

China

China’s Fertility Rate Slipped to Record Low in 2022
China’s Fertility Rate Slipped to Record Low in 2022
Sean O'Meara 15 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com