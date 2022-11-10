fbpx

Biden to Discuss Taiwan ‘Red Lines’ With Xi Jinping – SCMP

November 10, 2022

Biden wants to determine whether critical interests of the US and China are in conflict with one another, SCMP said


US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will discuss "red lines" on Taiwan in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.
Xi Jinping shakes hands with Joe Biden inside the Great Hall of the People in 2013 when they were both vice presidents. Photo: Reuters.

 

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will discuss “red lines” over Taiwan in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that is expected to occur before the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, the South China Morning Post reported, adding that Biden suggested he could also discuss China’s growing nuclear arsenal, which has been another point of concern in Washington.

Biden said that while he was not willing to make any fundamental concessions, what he wanted to do “is lay out what each of our red lines are” to “understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be in the critical interests in the United States, and to determine whether or not they conflict with one another. And if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out.”

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

