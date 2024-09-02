fbpx

Scientists Create Reactor to Turn Ship Emissions Into Salt – CD

September 2, 2024

The device would funnel all emissions from a ship’s engine, creating new salinated water, and dump it into the ocean


People ride a motorcycle while a container ship passes by at Keelung port in northern Taiwan.
People ride a motorcycle while a container ship passes by at Keelung port in northern Taiwan. Photo Reuters

 

US scientists say they have come up with a game-changing device that could hugely reduce carbon emissions in the shipping industry, The Cool Down reported.

Citing a report in Interesting Engineering, researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the University of Southern California revealed they have developed a reactor that can capture sea vessels’ carbon dioxide emissions and convert them into natural bicarbonate salts, the story continued.

The salts can hold carbon dioxide for up to 100,000 years in a natural process which increases the acidity of the seawater, leading to the breakdown of calcium carbonate which traps the carbon dioxide in bicarbonate salts as it dissolves.

“This is a reaction that the planet has been running for billions of years,” Jess Adkins, a chemical oceanographer from Caltech, told CNN. “If we can just speed it up, we have a shot at a safe and permanent way of storing CO2.”

Read the full story: The Cool Down

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

