Blinken, Foreign Minister Qin Talk of Closer China-US Ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s incoming Foreign Minister Qin Gang – and outgoing US ambassador – vowed to keep lines of communication open

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s incoming Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke this week in what is being seen as another sign of a thawing in the frosty relationship between the two superpowers.

On Friday China appointed Qin, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, to be its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilise their rocky relations.

On Twitter, Blinken said he discussed the US-China relationship and efforts to maintain open lines of communication in a farewell telephone call with Qin.

China’s foreign ministry also acknowledged that the two spoke by phone. In a statement on its official website on Monday, the ministry said Qin bid farewell to Blinken during the call, while adding that he looked forward to maintaining close working ties with Blinken and promoting Sino-US relations.

Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who had been foreign minister for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October and is expected to play a bigger role in foreign policy.

Though Qin sounded optimistic about US-China relations during his brief 17-month stint as ambassador, a post his predecessor occupied for eight years, his tenure nonetheless coincided with deteriorating ties between the two.

Wang’s stint as foreign minister saw a sharp rise in tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues from trade to Taiwan.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

