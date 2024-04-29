fbpx

BMW Ramps Up China Plant Investment With Another $2.8bn

April 29, 2024

The German auto giant will be producing its Neue Klasse EV-only line at the Shenyang production plant


A BMW Vision Neue Klasse is displayed during the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2023. Photo: Reuters
A BMW Vision Neue Klasse is displayed during the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, on October 25, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

BMW is to gear up its investment in its Shenyang production base in China, pumping in another $2.76 billion, as it attempts to close the technological gap on its rivals.

The sum, which brings total investment in the plant up to some $14.51 billion, will allow for production of the Neue Klasse EV-only line, starting in 2026, it added.

“It’s a commitment that not only points to our success in China over the past three decades, but also expresses our confidence for the years ahead,” said CEO Oliver Zipse in a statement.

 

Also on AF: Foreign Carmakers Seek Chinese EV Partners on AI, Smart Tech

 

The news comes just two weeks after Zipse and other business executives accompanied German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a three-day visit to China.

Berlin is walking a tightrope on China, seeking to consolidate and even expand, in some sectors, in the world’s second largest economy, while at the same time reducing risky exposure.

German automakers turned up in full force at this week’s Beijing Auto Show, the country’s largest, as they fight to stay on top of consumer trends in their largest market, where fierce local competition has become a major headache.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

